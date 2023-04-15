close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sudanese paramilitary group takes control of Presidential Palace: Report

The Sudanese paramilitary group the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has said that they have claimed control of the Presidential Palace

ANI Others
Photo: Wikipedia

Photo: Wikipedia

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2023 | 8:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Sudanese paramilitary group the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has said that they have claimed control of the Presidential Palace, as tensions between rival factions of armed forces in Sudan escalated into violence, reported CNN.

Witnesses told CNN that heavy fighting had been reported around the Presidential Palace and Army Headquarters in Sudan's capital Khartoum.

The RSF, in a statement, also claimed control of airports in Khartoum, Marwa and al-Abaid and subsequently the flights out of the international airport were cancelled.

According to the RSF, they were reacting to a surprise attack from the army on one of their bases, as per CNN.

Meanwhile, the founding director of Khartoum-based think tank, Confluence Advisory, Kholood Khair said that the military and RSF have never gotten along due to their opposing views on power consolidation, according to a report in Al-Jazeera. Yet, he added, that they have been working together because they both want to avoid accountability and agree to security sector changes that would limit their authority.

Khair said, "There are signs that they are working together to escalate the tensions and very publicly show this escalation to get concessions from pro-democracy forces, only then to de-escalate those tensions. This has been a cycle of rinse and repeat over the past few years."

Also Read

Firing heard in Sudan capital amid tensions between military, paramilitary

India supports peace process and capacity building in South Sudan

UN voices concern over possible escalation of tensions in Sudan's capital

Israeli PM Netanyahu reverses firing of defense minister amid tension

UN condemns clashes in South Sudan after 27 killed, probe to be launched

Ukraine awaits US missile system after latest Russian strike kills 11

New mutation in bird flu virus shows potential for humans outbreak: Report

Germany closes its nuclear plants in hopes of greener pastures

President Emmanuel Macron's unpopular pension plan enacted into French law

Indians in Sudan asked to stay indoors amid army-paramilitary clash

"An armed conflict is always possible and likely, precisely because of the power struggle between Burhan and Hemeti that supersedes all these machinations. They come together when they need to resist reforms and democratic gains. When things don't go their way, we see things heating up. It is those different impulses playing out, which means that regardless of whether there is a de-escalation or not, there is always a likelihood of a clash," he added.

"What makes this particular incident in Marawi interesting is that we've seen the armed forces come out and almost call out the actions of the RSF as an act of war. This is a type of escalation we haven't seen before, which is giving people anxiety," he said, according to Al Jazeera.

The Sudanese military, after 18 months of its coup, had promised to cede control to a civilian-led government this month. Yet, the process has been dominated by a rivalry between General al-Burhan and General Hamdan, also known as Hemeti.

The two generals have been openly criticising one another in speeches over the past few months, and they have dispatched reinforcements and armoured vehicles to oppose military camps spread around the city.

Topics : Sudan | Paramilitary forces

First Published: Apr 15 2023 | 8:00 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon