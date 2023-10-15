Sunak condemns 'horror, barbarism' one week on from Israel-Hamas conflict

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has condemned the horror and barbarism unleashed by the Palestinian militant group Hamas and pledged continued support to Israel in restoring security as he marked one week of the conflict in the Middle East.

In a statement issued by 10 Downing Street and also on social media on Saturday evening, the British Indian leader also reiterated his commitment to the Jewish community in the country that all protective measures would be deployed.

His warning to anyone stirring up shameful antisemitism came as thousands of pro-Palestine protesters marched the streets of London chanting anti-Israel slogans and 15 arrests were made on suspicion of public order offences and criminal damage.

No words can begin to describe the horror and barbarism unleashed in Israel a week ago. Daughters, sons, mothers, fathers, husbands, wives, grandparents were taken from people in the cruellest and most horrific way possible, reads Sunak's statement.

I know that the days and weeks ahead will continue to be very difficult. To the people of Israel, I say Britain is with you. What took place was an act of pure evil and Israel has every right to defend itself. We will do everything we can to support Israel in restoring the security it deserves, he said.

Noting that British citizens are among the victims of the clashes, the Prime Minister expressed solidarity with all families suffering in deep pain and torment.

To our Jewish community in the UK: I know you are hurting and reeling from these vile terrorist acts We've seen intimidating behaviour and shameful antisemitism online and on our streets with attempts to stir up tensions. I say: not here. Not in Britain. Not in our country. Not in this century, he said, promising to do everything he possibly can to protect Jewish people in the country.

I am unequivocal. We stand with Israel, not just today, not just tomorrow, but always. And I stand with you, the British Jewish community, not just today, not just tomorrow, but always, he added.

Opposition Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also marked a week since the Hamas strikes on Israel followed by retaliatory actions and called for safe humanitarian corridors for Palestinians in Gaza fleeing violence.

"A week ago, we awoke to the unimaginable and heartbreaking news of terrorist attacks on Israel from Gaza by Hamas, said Starmer.