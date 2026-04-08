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Home / World News / Suspending operations for two weeks, says Iraq's Islamic Resistance

Suspending operations for two weeks, says Iraq's Islamic Resistance

Iran-backed Islamic Resistance in Iraq has suspended its operations in Iraq and across the region for two weeks

Iraq

Iraqi security forces stand at the Shalamcheh border crossing with Iran after Iraq closed the crossing following airstrikes on the Iranian side that security sources said killed an Iraqi citizen | Image: Reuters

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 9:52 AM IST

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The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of Iran-backed armed factions, said it would suspend its operations in Iraq and across the region for two weeks, according to a statement issued on Wednesday, in a move that follows announcements of a two-week suspension of hostilities between the United States and Iran. 
  

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Topics : Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions West Asia and the Gulf Iraq

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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 9:52 AM IST

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