Suspending operations for two weeks, says Iraq's Islamic Resistance
Iran-backed Islamic Resistance in Iraq has suspended its operations in Iraq and across the region for two weeks
Reuters
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The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of Iran-backed armed factions, said it would suspend its operations in Iraq and across the region for two weeks, according to a statement issued on Wednesday, in a move that follows announcements of a two-week suspension of hostilities between the United States and Iran.
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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 9:52 AM IST