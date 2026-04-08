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Home / World News / Iran includes 'acceptance of enrichment' in Farsi version of ceasefire plan

Iran includes 'acceptance of enrichment' in Farsi version of ceasefire plan

The phrase 'acceptance of enrichment' for its nuclear programme was missing in English versions shared by Iranian diplomats to journalists

Iran, Iran flag

Trump, after Iran issued its 10-point plan, had described it as fraudulent, without elaborating | Photo: Bloomberg

AP Tehran
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 8:13 AM IST

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Iran in the Farsi-language version of its 10-point ceasefire plan included the phrase "acceptance of enrichment" for its nuclear programme, something that was missing in English versions shared by Iranian diplomats to journalists.

It wasn't immediately clear why that term was missing.

However, US President Donald Trump had said ending Iran's nuclear programme entirely was a key point of the war.

Trump, after Iran issued its 10-point plan, had described it as fraudulent, without elaborating.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions Iran United States

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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 8:13 AM IST

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