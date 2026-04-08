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Home / World News / Missile alerts sound in West Asian countries despite Iran-US ceasefire

Missile alerts sound in West Asian countries despite Iran-US ceasefire

Missile alerts continued in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait early Wednesday, hinting at the chaos surrounding the diplomatic moves

Iran war, Tehran, Iran

Israel and the United Arab Emirates both sounded missile alerts | Image: Reuters

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 7:03 AM IST

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Israel and the United Arab Emirates both sounded missile alerts early Wednesday, despite Iran and the United States saying they had reached a two-week ceasefire in the war.

A gas processing facility in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, was ablaze after incoming Iranian fire, officials said.

It wasn't immediately clear what was being targeted in Israel, which bore the brunt of the missile and drone fire during the war.

Missile alerts also continued in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait early Wednesday, hinting at the chaos surrounding the diplomatic moves.

Throughout the war, Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has called the shots in all decisions. Individual commanders have made decisions on what to strike and when, with the nation's political leadership sidelined.

 

Whether they agreed to stop shooting with the declared ceasefire and negotiations being planned in Islamabad remained in question.

However, many Mideast wars see combatants launch last-minute attacks to be able to claim victory with their populations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : West Asia Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions

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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 6:34 AM IST

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