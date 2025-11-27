Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 11:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Taiwan detects 17 Chinese sorties, 6 naval vessels near its territory

Earlier on Wednesday, the MND detected 20 Chinese military sorties and five naval vessels in its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time)

Taiwan is intensively reviewing and reforming its military and national security framework to counter China's persistent efforts to infiltrate

Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence detected 17 Chinese military sorties and six naval vessels in its territorial waters as of 6 am (local time) on Thursday.

In a post on X, the MND stated that 10 out of 17 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zones (ADIZs).

"17 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 10 out of 17 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," the MND stated.

 

"20 sorties of PLA aircraft and 5 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 14 out of 20 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," the MND stated.

Taiwan is intensively reviewing and reforming its military and national security framework to counter China's persistent efforts to infiltrate.

Meanwhile, Taiwan's Presidential Office accused China of stoking tensions with Japan for political advantage, hours after Chinese maritime authorities announced plans for live-fire missile exercises in the Yellow Sea. China's Maritime Safety Administration issued a navigation alert stating that the People's Liberation Army would carry out missile launches with live munitions in the central Yellow Sea from Tuesday through Thursday, as reported by The Taipei Times.

According to The Taipei Times, China also released a travel warning, claiming Chinese nationals in Japan faced rising criminal risks, an advisory widely seen as retaliation for comments made by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Tension between China and Japan has sharply escalated after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi made strong remarks in parliament early this month about a possible security threat from China over Taiwan. Beijing has now taken the matter to the United Nations, accusing Japan of making "erroneous" statements, Global Times reported.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

