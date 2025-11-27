Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 11:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Tesla chooses suppliers based on quality, not country, says executive

Tesla chooses suppliers based on quality, not country, says executive

Tesla's procurement decisions are based on quality, total cost, technical maturity and the continuity of long-term supply, Grace Tao, a Tesla vice president in China, wrote on Weibo

Tesla vehicles at a dealership in Beijing

Tesla vehicles at a dealership in Beijing |Image Credit: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

A senior Tesla Inc executive said the electric vehicle maker evaluates suppliers based on technical merit rather than geography, highlighting the company’s close partnerships with Chinese manufacturers at a time when heightened geopolitical tensions are complicating global trade. 
“A supplier’s country of origin does not constitute an exclusionary standard,” Grace Tao, a Tesla vice president in China, wrote on Weibo Wednesday. The company applies “the same strict, objective standards” for supplier selection across its production bases in the US, China, and Europe, she wrote on the social media platform. 
 
Tesla’s procurement decisions are based on quality, total cost, technical maturity and the continuity of long-term supply, she wrote.
 
 
Tao’s comments coincide with increased scrutiny over carmakers’ supply chains after escalating trade tensions between Washington and Beijing rippled through the global auto industry. The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month that Tesla planned to stop using Chinese-made components in cars assembled in the US, while Reuters has said General Motors Co. is undertaking similar measures.
 
It’s unclear how easily American manufacturers can move away from China given the latter’s dominance across the complex network that makes up the supply chain. Tesla’s Chinese operations are significant, with its Shanghai factory not only its largest production hub but also serving as a primary export center for markets in Asia and Europe. 
 
Tao also wrote that Tesla currently works with more than 400 supply chain partners in China. Of those, the automaker has integrated more than 60 Chinese vendors into its global procurement system, a move she said helps these companies enter the “world stage.”

More From This Section

Firefighters and fire tendors deployed at the site trying get control of the fire in warehouse. | Photo: PTI

Thousands left homeless as fire in Bangladesh slum destroys 1,500 shanties

Softbank

SoftBank hits $64 bn retail bond mark to drive Masayoshi Son's AI vision

Imran khan

Rumours claim Imran Khan is dead; family says police stopping all access

US National Guard troops

Who is Rahmanullah Lakanwal, suspect in White House National Guard shooting?

Hong Kong fire

44 killed, 279 missing in one of Hong Kong's deadliest fires: All we know

Topics : Elon Musk Tesla Tesla Motors Inc Tesla Motors China

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayCyclone SenyarSensex All Time HighH-1B Visa ScamChatGPT Shopping ResearchGoogle Meet DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon