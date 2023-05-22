close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Taiwan excluded from WHO annual assembly following Chinese opposition

The assembly on Monday decided not to extend Taiwan an invitation to the event which runs from May 21 to 30

Reuters
The United States played a pivotal role in helping to create the WHO in 1948. Just over 70 years later, President Trump is withdrawing the country from the agency amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Martial Trezzini/EPA

1 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 10:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Taiwan failed in its efforts to gain an invitation to the World Health Organization’s annual assembly despite the island’s claims that support was growing for its participation. The assembly on Monday decided not to extend Taiwan an invitation to the event which runs from May 21 to 30.
 
China and Pakistan urged members to reject Taiwan’s inclusion while Eswatini and the Marshall Islands spoke in favour.
Meanwhile, WHO approved a $6.83-billion budget for the next two years which includes a 20 per cent hike in their mandatory fees. 
 
The proposal for the 2024-2025 budget passed with no objections. Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it was “historic and a big milestone, we don’t take it lightly, and we don’t take it for granted”.

Also Read

Tension on Taiwan Strait: What is the dispute between China and Taiwan?

47 Chinese military aircrafts enter air defence zone, claims Taiwan

Chinese military holds large-scale joint strike drills aimed at Taiwan

China-Taiwan conflict, former warns self-ruled island against ties with US

Unclear who would aid Taiwan in a war with China, says foreign minister

Debt call with McCarthy 'went well', will talk again today: Joe Biden

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka in deal with China's Sinopec to secure fuel

Extreme weather killed 2 million, cost $4.3 trillion in 50 years: WMO

PM announces 12-point development initiatives for Pacific Island nations

G20 recognises importance of inclusive decision-making to foster startups

Topics : Taiwan WHO

First Published: May 22 2023 | 10:39 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Taiwan excluded from WHO annual assembly following Chinese opposition

The United States played a pivotal role in helping to create the WHO in 1948. Just over 70 years later, President Trump is withdrawing the country from the agency amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Martial Trezzini/EPA
1 min read

EIH's profit after tax jumps multi-fold to Rs 92 cr in March quarter

EIH's profit after tax jumps multi-fold to Rs 92 cr in March quarter
1 min read

Debt call with McCarthy 'went well', will talk again today: Joe Biden

Joe Biden, US President
2 min read

Benchmark equity indices rise for second day on gains in RIL, IT stocks

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read
Premium

Need to go beyond GDP

GDP growth
5 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE updates: Assam to withdraw ASFPA by 2023: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
3 min read

'Silly balloon' changed it all: says US President Biden on US-China ties

Joe Biden
3 min read

Meta fined 1.2 bn euros for breaching European Union's privacy laws

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

PM Modi arrives in Australia; to hold talks with PM Anthony Albanese

PM Modi in Gujarat
3 min read

JPMorgan sees $3 bn net interest income boost from First Republic deal

JP Morgan Chase & Co
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon