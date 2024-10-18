Business Standard
Taiwan detects 19 Chinese aircraft, 6 naval ships around its territory

China Taiwan

The two sides of the Taiwan Strait are "not subordinate" to one another. (Image: File)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 10:38 AM IST

Taiwan detected 19 Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels were operating around its territory until 6 am (local time) on Friday.

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) said that out of the 19 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, 15 crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's northern, central, and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

In response to the Chinese incursion, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed coastal-based missile systems to monitor Beijing's activity.

"19 PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 15 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," Taiwan's MND stated in a post on X.

 

This incursion is part of ongoing tension between Taiwan and China, with frequent military activity by Beijing around the island.

Taiwan has been governed independently since 1949. However, China considers Taiwan part of its territory and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.

Earlier this week, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te reassured the public of the government's dedication to defending Taiwan's democracy and national security following China's large-scale military exercises around the island.

He shared his remarks on Facebook after holding a high-level national security meeting in response to the Chinese People's Liberation Army's (PLA) announcement of military drills, named "Joint Sword-2024B," in the Taiwan Strait and surrounding areas, which were described as a "stern warning" to advocates of Taiwan independence, according to the Taipei Times.

China's announcement of these drills came just four days after Lai delivered his first Double Ten National Day speech, in which he stated that China has "no right to represent Taiwan" and emphasized that the two sides of the Taiwan Strait are "not subordinate" to one another.

Lai stated that Beijing launched military exercises to intimidate neighbouring countries and disrupt regional peace and stability, which contradicts the expectations of the international community. He assured people that the government will persist in defending Taiwan's free and democratic constitutional system against external pressure.


First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 10:37 AM IST

