Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Taylor Swift tour gives boost to European economy, shows BofA Data

Cities across the globe are reaping economic benefits as consumers splurge on experiences and live entertainment

Taylor Swift

Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 11:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Katherine Doherty

Consumer spending growth has slowed, but not for Taylor Swift fans traveling to Europe for the Eras Tour, according to Bank of America Corp. 
 
The bank’s customers spent 22 per cent more in Paris this month when the singer’s tour was in town, president of preferred banking Aron Levine said in an interview. Swift performed in the French capital from May 9 through May 12, just when the jump in spending registered. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“There would be no other explanation,” Levine said, adding that other European cities can look forward to a similar boost as fans flock to upcoming tour dates in cities including London, Milan and Vienna. “She’ll give a boost to the European economy.”

Cities across the globe are reaping economic benefits as consumers splurge on experiences and live entertainment. Taylor Swift concerts in Pittsburgh last June saw significant boosts in spending compared to the rest of the month, and the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia said that the tour helped stimulate travel and tourism in the region.

Worldwide, Bank of America saw spending up around 3 per cent to 4 per cent from a year ago, though account balances have come down from highs set during the pandemic, according to Levine, who’s also a member of Bank of America’s executive-management team and oversees more than 30,000 banking employees and financial-solutions advisers. He focuses on mass-affluent consumers who use multiple products such as credit cards, mortgages, investing services and bank accounts.

Last week, Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan said US consumers are in good shape, helped by wage growth, even amid elevated interest rates. “It shows you the resilience of the American consumer,” Moynihan said in a Bloomberg Television interview. 
Topics : Taylor Swift Europe economy Music festival Europe Entertainment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 23 2024 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayPaytm Q4 ResultsIPL 2024 Eliminator, RR vs RCBIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon