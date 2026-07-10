Friday, July 10, 2026 | 08:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Technical talks with Iran to continue despite recent strikes: US official

Technical talks with Iran to continue despite recent strikes: US official

The US is still committed to finding a solution with Iran, the official said Thursday, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter

US-Iran, US, Iran

Talks have also failed to make significant progress on issues such as tolls on shipping traffic through Hormuz, the status of frozen Iranian assets and Tehran’s nuclear ambitions | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2026 | 8:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Jeff Mason
 
Technical talks between the US and Iran are continuing, according to a US official, following two days of clashes that threatened to shatter an already fragile ceasefire between the two nations.
 
The US is still committed to finding a solution with Iran, the official said Thursday, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter. 
 
The comments are likely to ease fears of a return to all-out war after the US launched fresh strikes on Iranian targets in retaliation for what it said were attacks by Tehran on ships in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran hit back at US bases in the region the last two nights.
 
 
Amid the new violence, Trump on Wednesday suggested the ceasefire was “over,” but also said he would not prevent negotiations from going ahead. Talks between the US and Iran have been put off this week as the Islamic Republic held days of funeral rites for former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in an airstrike on the first day of US-Israeli military campaign. 

Also Read

stock market live, sensex today

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty rises 100 pts; TCS in focus post Q1 result; Kospi jumps 5%

funeral, Khamenei

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei laid to rest in Mashhad as thousands bid farewell

us-iran, iran us flags

US, Iran exchange more attacks in West Asia, threatening ceasefire deal

crude oil, oil prices

India's energy supplies secure against instant risks from US-Iran tensionspremium

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, center left, speaks with President Donald Trump, center right, during a group photo of NATO heads of state and government at the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Ankara's ambiguous outcomes: Trump overwhelms Nato's best intentionspremium

 
The flareup and the US Treasury’s decision to revoke a waiver allowing the sale of Iranian oil globally marked the biggest challenge to an interim peace deal. The heightened tensions slowed transit through the strait. Oil jumped earlier in the week before steadying as traders reassessed the risk to energy flows through Hormuz.
 
The interim peace deal signed by the US and Iran opened a 60-day period for talks to establish a broader peace accord. It was also supposed to reopen the strait, which had been largely closed because of the war.
 
Both sides have accused each other of violating the truce, with Washington accusing Tehran of attacking vessels and Iran claiming the US is interfering with its control of the waterway. Oil prices have jumped this week but remain far short of peaks hit in March.
 
The US official cast Iran’s attacks on vessels in the strait as acts of terrorism and Iran’s actions as failing to meet the memorandum of understanding’s performance-based conditions.
 
Talks have also failed to make significant progress on issues such as tolls on shipping traffic through Hormuz, the status of frozen Iranian assets and Tehran’s nuclear ambitions. 

More From This Section

Andy Burnham

Andy Burnham set to become next UK premier with majority of MP votes

Bonnie Tyler

Bonnie Tyler: Voice that minted 1980s pop anthems like Total Eclipse

Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh

A few officials saw case for June rate hike: Federal Reserve minutes

Vladimir Putin, putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin likely to escalate war with Ukraine

Mourners gather on the day of the burial of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Mashhad | PHOTO: Reuters

Iran hits US military targets in Gulf, lays slain leader to rest

Topics : US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions Iran

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 8:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayQ1 Aviation PreviewEMS Sector StocksJewellery StocksIMD Forecast Rain in DelhiTCS Share TodaySwiggy Share PricePF Interest Credit Date