Thousands of anti-govt protesters rally in Israel, urge captives' release

Thousands of demonstrators against the Israeli government have assembled in the heart of Tel Aviv, demanding greater efforts to achieve the release of hostages held captive in Gaza, Al Jazeera reported. The Israeli protesters flocked at army headquarters and other government buildings on Saturday, screaming slogans against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and pressuring him to make peace with Hamas in order to secure the release of over one hundred prisoners who are still being held in the war-torn region. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Following the recovery of six hostages' bodies from Gaza two weeks ago, there have been widespread demonstrations in Israel once again. The demonstration last weekend was attended by an estimated 750,000 people, according to Al Jazeera.

The families of the captives, who attended the march on Saturday, expressed their frustration with the government's ineffective efforts to negotiate the captives' release. Many held Netanyahu responsible for the failure to negotiate a settlement because they thought it would help him hold onto power for the duration of the war.

The conflict in Gaza escalated after the October 7 attack by Hamas, where about 2,500 terrorists breached the border into Israel from the Gaza Strip, leading to casualties and the seizure of hostages.

Israel has characterised its Gaza offensive as targeting Hamas' infrastructure with the goal of eliminating the entire terror group while making efforts to minimise civilian casualties

In a recent incident, six staff members of the UN agency were among those killed in Israeli airstrikes at a school-turned-shelter in Gaza, the United Nations said.

The six staffers belonged to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), the agency that assists Palestine refugees.

At least 34 people were killed in the strikes, UN News reported, citing media reports. UNRWA said the shelter manager and other team members were among the victims

"Just Tragic. #Gaza Six @UNRWA colleagues killed today when two airstrikes hit a school and its surroundings in Nuseirat in the middle areas," the UNRWA stated in a post on X.

The UNRWA school in Nuseirat, located in the Middle Area of the Gaza Strip, was sheltering around 12,000 displaced people, mainly women and children. This marked the fifth time that it had been hit since the conflict began 11 months ago.