Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

TikTok owner can't avoid bloc's law crackdown on digital giants: EU court

The EU's General Court rejected ByteDance's legal challenge against being classed as an online "gatekeeper that has to comply with extra obligations under the 27-nation bloc's Digital Markets Act

TikTok

The ruling can be appealed to the EU's Court of Justice, the bloc's highest court, but only on points of law. Photo: Bloomberg

AP London
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2024 | 11:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

TikTok owner ByteDance can't avoid the bloc's crackdown on digital giants, a European Union court said Wednesday in a decision that found the video sharing platform falls under a new law that also covers Apple, Google and Microsoft.
The EU's General Court rejected ByteDance's legal challenge against being classed as an online "gatekeeper that has to comply with extra obligations under the 27-nation bloc's Digital Markets Act.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The rulebook, also known as the DMA, took effect this year and seeks to counter the dominance of Big Tech companies and make online competition fairer by giving consumers more choice.
TikTok had argued that it wasn't a gatekeeper but was playing the role of a new competitor in social media taking on entrenched players like Facebook and Instagram owner Meta.
The judges, however, decided that since 2018 TikTok had succeeded in increasing its number of users very rapidly and exponentially and that it had rapidly consolidated its position, and even strengthened that position over the following years.
We are disappointed with this decision," the company said in a prepared statement. TikTok is a challenger platform that provides important competition to incumbent players. TikTok said it will evaluate its next steps and noted that it has already taken measures to comply with the DMA.
The Digital Markets Act took effect in March, with a list of dos and don'ts for big tech gatekeeper companies aimed at giving users more choices and threatening big penalties if they don't comply.
The ruling can be appealed to the EU's Court of Justice, the bloc's highest court, but only on points of law.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

EU's carbon tax mechanism expected to cost India 0.05% of GDP: Report

Google tried to offer $512 mn package to derail Microsoft antitrust pact

Estonia's PM Kaja Kallas steps down, to become EU's foreign policy chief

EU slaps charges on Elon Musk's X over disinformation and illegal content

Apple to open its tap-and-go payment tech to mobile wallet providers in EU

Topics : European Union TikTok

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2024 | 11:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayStocks to Watch TodayMuharram 2024 QuotesDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayDevshayani Ekadashi 2024Silver Trading Strategy TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon