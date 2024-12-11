Business Standard
Home / World News / TikTok's Canada unit seeks judicial review of govt's shutdown orders

TikTok's Canada unit seeks judicial review of govt's shutdown orders

Chinese-owned social media app requested the court set aside a government order requiring TikTok to wind-up its business in Canada, a filing dated Dec 5 showed

Tiktok

Ottawa last year began investigating TikTok's plan to invest and expand its business in Canada | (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 11:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

TikTok's Canada unit filed an emergency motion with Canada's Federal Court seeking a judicial review of an order that the company shut down its operations in the country on national security concerns, it said in a statement on Tuesday. 
The Chinese-owned social media app requested the court set aside a government order requiring TikTok to wind-up its business in Canada, a filing dated Dec 5 showed. 
As an alternative, the filing said the court could set aside the order and return it to the government for review along with guidance. 
Ottawa last year began investigating TikTok's plan to invest and expand its business in Canada. 
 
The review led to a government order last month that required the firm to end its Canadian operations because of national security concerns. 
Closing its Canadian business would lead to hundreds of job losses, TikTok argued in its statement on the legal challenge. 

More From This Section

china Flag, China

China says it takes 'necessary steps' to defend sovereignty over Taiwan

Olaf Scholz, Olaf, Scholz

German Chancellor Scholz to submit Parl request to hold confidence vote

Iran, Iran flag

Iran's increasingly vulnerable leadership takes a hit after Assad's fall

Bashar Al-Assad, Syrian President, Assad

Syrians, in a triumph of hope, turn the page on horrors of Assad's regime

US China flag, US-China flag

China to restrict visas to US officials for threatening Hong Kong curbs

"We believe it's in the best interest of Canadians to find a meaningful solution and ensure that a local team remains in place, alongside the TikTok platform," it said. 
Under Canadian law, the government can assess potential risks to national security from foreign investments, such as the TikTok proposal. The law prevents the government from revealing the details of such investments. 
Last month's order stopped short of blocking Canadians' access to the popular social media platform. TikTok has more than 14 million monthly users in Canada, according to the company. 
Canada's Ministry of Innovation, Science and Industry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours. 
The Canadian order followed similar action in the US where President Joe Biden in April signed a law requiring Bytedance, which owns TikTok, to sell its US assets by Jan. 19, 2025 or face a nationwide ban. 
On Monday, TikTok and Bytedance separately asked an appeals court to temporarily block the law pending a Supreme Court review. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

Also Read

TikTok

TikTok offers to pay its users to shop if they boost app downloads

The Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok is battling a potential US ban with the signature tools of American democracy — lawyers, lobbyists and money.

TikTok hires ex-Trump admin lawyer ahead of Supreme Court appeal

Tiktok

US TikTok content creators ask followers to find them on Instagram, YouTube

TikTok

TikTok inching closer to potential ban in US: Here's all you need to know

Tiktok

Federal appeals court upholds law requiring sale or ban of TikTok in US

Topics : TikTok Canada Social media apps National Security

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 11:34 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session LIVESai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon