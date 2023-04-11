close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

TN Guv gives assent to bill banning online gambling amid tussle with CM

Amid the ongoing tussle between Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi and MK Stalin-led state government, the former gave assent to the 'Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games' Bill

ANI General News
Chief Minister M K Stalin speaks during the first Assembly session of the year

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 8:06 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Amid the ongoing tussle between Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi and MK Stalin-led state government, the former on Monday gave assent to the 'Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games' Bill on Monday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that the governor has given assent to the prohibition of online gambling bills in the evening assembly session.

This comes after the state assembly adopted a resolution on Monday urging the Centre to fix a time limit for the governor to give assent to bills.

Last month, CM Stalin slammed Governor Ravi after he returned the online gambling prohibition Bill four months after the State legislature passed it.

Meanwhile, several posters against Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi asking him to 'get out' were spotted across Chennai on Saturday following his "Bill is dead" remark.

Earlier this month, TN Governor RN Ravi, while interacting with the civil services aspirants, explained the role of the Governor in the Constitution and said that he has the option to give assent or withhold the Bill passed by the Assembly, and added that the latter means the "Bill is dead". The Governor said that "withholding" is a "decent language" used for the Bill to get rejected.

Also Read

Tamil Nadu Governor returns bill on prohibition of online gambling

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin slams governor for returning anti-gambling bill

'GetoutRavi' posters appear in Chennai after TN Guv's "Bill is dead" remark

Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Allotment List released

Tamil Nadu governor clears online gambling Bill, industry to fight ban

China military says it's 'ready to fight' after drills near Taiwan

Leaked documents about Ukraine war very serious risk to security: Pentagon

US finds WSJ reporter in Russia is wrongfully detained on espionage charges

5 people killed, 8 injured in shooting at Louisville in US' Kentucky

2 children killed in NYC lithium-ion battery bike fire; 4 survive blaze

Ravi said that the responsibility of the Governor is defined by the Constitution which is to protect the Constitution.

He also said that the Governor looks into the Bill if it does not "transgress the Constitutional limit" and the state government does not "exceed its competence".

Meanwhile, after Governor gives assent to the online bill DMK and the alliance party shifted the protest location and announce a public meeting condemning Governor R N Ravi on the same date that is on April 12.

Previously, the DMK-led secular progressive alliance announced a protest on April 12 condemning Governor RN Ravi for his 'controversial' statement about the withholding of Bills and 'unconstitutional' behaviour.

Topics : Tamil Nadu | mk stalin

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 1:00 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon