close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

To pay or not to pay: Media cos split over buying $1,000 Twitter blue tick

The $1,000 per month 'Verified Organisation' package offers a verified tick to the organisation's account and five affiliated accounts which will get Twitter Blue features

BS Web Team New Delhi
Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 4:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

From tomorrow, Twitter will remove blue ticks from accounts that were previously verified but have not signed up for an $8 per month (Rs 900 in India) Twitter Blue subscription. Most of the users are without a clue about what will change once the legacy blue ticks disappear from the platform, and news agencies and outlets are struggling to answer another question.
Is it worth buying a $1,000 per month "Verified Organisation" package or letting their journalists buy an $8/month package on their own and then reimburse it as a business expense?

The "Verified Organisation" package offers a verified tick to the organisation's account and five affiliated accounts which will get Twitter Blue features. A small company logo will also appear next to the name and the checkmark. An additional account with the logo will cost $50/month to the company.
According to a report by BuzzFeed News, most of the major media organisations globally are not in favour of paying for monthly packs for their journalists.

This includes organisations like New York Times (NYT), The Washington Post, The Los Angeles Times and POLITICO.
NYT's director of external communications Charlie Stadtlander said that the outlet will not reimburse reporters for their blue ticks "except in rare instances where this status would be essential for reporting purposes".

Also Read

Have a Twitter blue tick? Buy a Blue subscription or lose it from April 1

Twitter Blue 'verification' rolled out in India, to cost Rs 719 per month

What is Twitter's blue tick?

Twitter Blue plans announced in India: Pay Rs 900 per month for blue tick

JK Paper jumps 4% on acquiring majority stake in Horizon Packs and SPPL

Why has Donald Trump been indicted and can he run for 2024 elections?

Europe's inflation eases to 6.9% as energy prices fall, food still up

This summer, NASA puts four humans on Mars with their feet on Earth

Japan's unemployment rate increased in Feb; jobless rate reaches 2.6%

Indian-origin engineer to lead NASA's latest Moon to Mars Programme


A spokesperson of The Washington Post said that they will not pay either as an institution or as an individual because "it's evident that verified check marks no longer represent authority and expertise".
   
Anita Kumar, POLITICO's senior editor of standards and ethics told BuzzFeed News, "In the future, a checkmark will no longer mean you are a verified journalist. Instead, it will simply mean you are paying for benefits such as longer tweets and fewer ads."
Apart from a blue checkmark, Twitter Blue will allow the accounts the ability to see the most shared articles by people they follow.

Some freelance and independent journalists, however, believe that the paid ticks may be worth it. The main benefit, which they believe, is the added distribution in the "For You" tab. Now, the users are offered a separate tab called "For You" which offers posts from accounts similar to one follows.
Topics : Elon Musk | Twitter | New York Times | BS Web Reports

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 4:36 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read
Premium

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon