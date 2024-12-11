Business Standard
Home / World News / Toll rises to 6 from Russian strike on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia: Official

Toll rises to 6 from Russian strike on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia: Official

Ukraine's State Emergency Service of Ukraine said its rescuers were able to pull out two women overnight from underneath the ruins of the building

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Russia regularly carries out airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia and the surrounding region | Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 1:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The death toll from a Russian missile strike that destroyed a clinic in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Tuesday has risen to six, while four more people remain under the rubble, the regional governor and emergency services said on Wednesday. 
An additional 22 people were injured, governor Ivan Fedorov said on his Telegram messaging channel. 
"All emergency services of the city are working at the scene," he said. 
Ukraine's State Emergency Service of Ukraine said its rescuers were able to pull out two women overnight from underneath the ruins of the building. 
Photos posted on the emergency's Telegram messaging channel showed rescuers and machinery working in piles of rubble from a collapsed building at night. 
 
Russia regularly carries out airstrikes on Zaporizhzhia and the surrounding region. Last Friday, an attack on the city killed 10 people and wounded more than 20. 

More From This Section

Lloyd Austin, Lloyd, Austin

US defence chief Lloyd Austin observes joint drills with Japan, Australia

Gaza, Israel-Gaza war

Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 19, target chemical weapons sites in Syria

Ghost gun

What are ghost guns, the weapon linked to UnitedHealthcare CEO's shooting?

Credit Suisse

Verdict on Swiss handling of Credit Suisse meltdown to set tone for UBS

Bank of England, England

Bank of England set to stay in central bank slow lane, keep rates on hold

Both sides deny targeting civilians in their attacks, saying the aim of the strikes is to undermine infrastructure key to each other's war efforts. 
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged Ukraine's allies on Tuesday to provide 10-12 more Patriot air defence systems that he said would fully protect the country's skies. 
Since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukraine has consistently asked its allies to supply more advanced air-defence systems. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

Also Read

Russia Ukraine flag, Russia-Ukraine flag

Industrial facility, cars damaged in attack on Russia's Taganrog: Official

Joe Biden, Biden

Biden is rushing aid to Ukraine as all sides are bracing for Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Priority should be lowering Russia's military potential, says Zelenskyy

Russia, Russia flag

Russia open to negotiations on Ukraine, welcomes peace initiatives: Kremlin

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy asks to deploy foreign troops to Ukraine before Nato membership

Topics : Russia Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine missile strike

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 1:12 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session LIVESai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon