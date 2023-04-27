close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Razorpay launches payment reconciliation for buyers, sellers on ONDC

Razorpay is building its capabilities toward solving all things payments and business banking for over 10 million businesses, making it the go-to platform

IANS New Delhi
Razorpay co-founders Harshil Mathur (left) and Shashank Kumar

Razorpay co-founders Harshil Mathur (left) and Shashank Kumar

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 3:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Full-stack fintech platform Razorpay on Thursday joined the government's Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) ecosystem by launching a payment reconciliation service for network participants (NPs) like buyers, sellers, and logistic partners.

The move, said the company, will streamline the payment processes on ONDC, providing the users with an integrated single view of all their transactions.

"I believe the possibilities the ONDC network provides are endless and I'm confident the Payment Reconciliation Service will only further strengthen the development of ONDC's tech infrastructure and help the ecosystem grow seamlessly from a payments and compliance point of view," said Shashank Kumar, Managing Director and Co-founder, Razorpay.

Through this solution, Razorpay will facilitate ease of transacting on ONDC by timely routing settlement information for a given transaction and assisting Network Participants (NPs) with settling funds.

With an open network approach, where the buyers and sellers do not need to necessarily be on the same platform to be able to do a business transaction, ONDC will enable SMEs to access a larger buyer universe.

"This is a significant step towards our goal of enabling seamless and secure digital commerce for everyone. With this addition, we continue to drive transparency and inclusion in the digital commerce space and we look forward to working with Razorpay towards achieving this vision," said Thampy Koshy, CEO, ONDC.

Also Read

US venture capitalists hope Budget 2023 supports growth, startup ecosystem

Once booming, Indian start-ups set for more pain as funding crunch worsens

OneWeb satellites soon to offer space-based internet services globally

Foreign equity funds pile into Indian financials as credit cycle picks up

Job cuts at Singapore tech companies are impacting Indians. Here's how

AU Bank's credit card business will break even in FY25: CEO Sanjay Agarwal

52 coal projects to power 1-bn-tonne goal by 2026: CIL CMD Pramod Agarwal

'Demand signal is very high with generative AI', says Anant Maheshwari

Looking for long-term partner for EV business: M&M exec director Jejurikar

GSK to bring Herpes Zoster vaccine Shingrix at one-third of US price: MD

Razorpay is building its capabilities toward solving all things payments and business banking for over 10 million businesses, making it the go-to platform that enables exponential growth for Indian businesses of all kinds and sizes.

Established in 2014 by alumni of IIT Roorkee, Shashank Kumar and Harshil Mathur, Razorpay is the second Indian company to be a part of Silicon Valley's largest tech accelerator, Y Combinator.

Investors such as Lone Pine Capital, Alkeon Capital, TCV, GIC, Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital India, Ribbit Capital, Matrix Partners, Salesforce Ventures, Y Combinator and MasterCard have invested a total of $741.5 million in the company.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Razorpay buyers E-commerce sellers

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 3:48 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IOCL pumps to sell Tesla EV batteries; companies announce national alliance

Tesla
3 min read

Godrej Consumer Products plans to acquire Raymond's consumer business

Godrej Consumer Products
2 min read

Trials for Coal India's in-house e-auction platform to begin in May

Coal India
2 min read

Coforge Q4 net profit drops 45%; full year revenue crosses $1 bn mark

Coforge
2 min read
Premium

AU Bank's credit card business will break even in FY25: CEO Sanjay Agarwal

Sanjay Agarwal, MD & CEO, AU Bank
6 min read

Most Popular

View More

Bajaj Finance Q4 Results: PAT up 30% YoY; dividend declared at Rs 30/share

Bajaj Finance
1 min read

Hinduja lone bidder for RCap in second auction, offers Rs 9,650 cr

Reliance Capital
3 min read

L&T Technology Q4 net profit rises 18.1%, dividend of Rs 30/share declared

Results
1 min read

Days after Apple opens own store in Saket, its premium reseller shuts shop

Apple official retail store in Saket, Delhi
2 min read

SBI Life Q4 Results: Profit rises 15%, new business premiums rose 27%

Correction in SBI Life stock an opportunity for long-term investors
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon