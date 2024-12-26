Business Standard

Thursday, December 26, 2024 | 07:08 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trial of man accused in Trump assassination attempt pushed back to Sept

Trial of man accused in Trump assassination attempt pushed back to Sept

Ryan Routh's trial will begin September 8 instead of the previously scheduled Feb. 10, 2025 start date

Donald Trump, Trump

US President-elect Donald Trump | Photo: Bloomberg

AP Orlando
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 7:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A man accused of attempting to assassinate President-elect Donald Trump in South Florida won't be tried until September 2025, a federal judge ruled this week.

Ryan Routh's trial will begin September 8 instead of the previously scheduled Feb. 10, 2025 start date, US District Judge Aileen Cannon said in an order released on Monday.

Routh, 58, a Hawaii resident, has pleaded not guilty.

Routh's attorneys had asked the judge to delay the trial until no earlier than next December, saying they needed more time to review the evidence against him and decide whether to mount an insanity defense.

Routh owned 17 cellphones and numerous other electronic devices, and there are hundreds of hours of police body camera and surveillance videos that have been provided to the defense, Routh's attorneys argued during a hearing two weeks ago in Fort Pierce, Florida.

 

Also Read

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump announces new ambassadors to Portugal, Malta and Latin America

Donald Trump, Trump

Spending fight shows limits of Trump's power to change fiscal path

PremiumTrade

India must consider CPTPP membership amid global trade uncertainties

G7| Arunish Chawla

News updates: Arunish Chawla elected as revenue secretary

Donald Trump

From Trump's return to Hasina's ouster: Top events of the world in 2024

In her order, Cannon said she wanted to err on the side of providing more time given the seriousness of the allegations, but that starting the trial no earlier than December would be an excessive amount. A September trial date didn't amount to an unreasonable delay, she said.

The judge said that any insanity defense or any request related to Routh's mental competency must be made by early February. Any visit to the scene of the assassination attempt must be made by the end of February.

Prosecutors say Routh methodically plotted to kill Trump for weeks before aiming a rifle through the shrubbery as Trump played golf on Sept. 15, 2024 at his West Palm Beach country club. Before Trump came into view, Routh was spotted by a Secret Service agent. Routh allegedly aimed his rifle at the agent, who opened fire, causing Routh to drop his weapon and flee without firing a shot. Prosecutors say he left behind a note describing his intentions.

He was arrested a short time later driving on a nearby interstate.

Routh's charge of attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate carries a potential life sentence in the event of a conviction. Other charges include assaulting a federal officer and three firearms counts. He is being held without bail at the federal jail in Miami.

Routh's arrest came two months after Trump was shot and wounded in the ear in an assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service acknowledged failings leading up to that shooting but has said security worked as it should have to thwart the potential Florida attack.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy thanks Japan for support, urges protection of Ukraine's infra

Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

Russia's inflation at 9.5% amid rising prices of essentials, shows data

Yen, Japan Currency

Japan's budget to hit record, but with reduced new bond issuance: Report

jackpot, prize, money

Mega Millions Jackpot past $1 bn as no numbers match on X'mas eve drawing

Mozambique

Violence breaks out in Mozambique after election court ruling, 56 dead

Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration Trump

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 7:05 AM IST

Explore News

Bank holidayChristmas 2024Delhi AQI TodayLatest News LIVEMamata Machinery IPO Allotment DAM Capital Advisors IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayUnimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon