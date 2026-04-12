Trump downplays negotiations with Iran, says deal makes 'no difference'

With the United States and Iran continuing their historic face-to-face negotiations early Sunday in Pakistan, President Donald Trump claimed military victory against Iran and downplayed the importance of the ongoing ceasefire talks involving Vice President J D Vance because "regardless what happens, we win".

Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Trump said, "Let's see what happens maybe they make a deal, maybe they don't." "It doesn't matter. From the standpoint of America, we win." Trump also acknowledged "very deep negotiations" with Iran. But he also said the US military was searching for mines in the Strait of Hormuz, which still remained effectively closed to most freighters carrying oil and natural gas out of the Persian Gulf.

The United States and Iran are currently holding historic face-to-face negotiations in Islamabad, days after a fragile, two-week ceasefire was announced, as the war that has killed thousands of people and shaken global markets entered its seventh week.

The US delegation led by Vance and the Iranian one led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf have discussed with Pakistan how to advance the ceasefire already threatened by deep disagreements and Israel's continued attacks against the Iranian-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon, whose health ministry said the death toll has surpassed 2,000.