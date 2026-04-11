Saturday, April 11, 2026 | 09:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Russia, Ukraine swap PoWs as Kremlin-announced Easter truce begins

Russia, Ukraine swap PoWs as Kremlin-announced Easter truce begins

The state TV also added that after more than an hour after its beginning, the truce was holding

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Moscow
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2026 | 9:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russia and Ukraine exchanged 175 prisoners of war (PoWs) each as the 32-hour Easter truce announced by the Kremlin began at 4 pm on Saturday.

President Vladimir Putin on Thursday declared the 32-hour ceasefire over the Orthodox Easter weekend. According to his order, Russian forces are to observe the ceasefire starting 4 pm (local time) Saturday till the end of Sunday along the almost 1,300 kms long front in east Ukraine.

Apart from the 175 PoWs exchanged by both sides, Ukraine has also released seven Russian civilians, earlier taken hostage from the western region of Kursk, Russian ombudswoman Tatiana Maskalkova told Rossia 24 state TV.

 

The state TV also added that after more than an hour after its beginning, the truce was holding.

However, the Russian troops have been ordered to be on standby and ready to repulse any "provocation" by the Ukrainian side.

Russian and Ukrainian Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter according to the Julian Calendar, which this year falls on April 12. Since 2003 the St Andrew the First-Called Foundation of Russia has been bringing the Holy Flame from the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem to Moscow every Easter, TASS reported.

It is delivered to the Easter service in the Moscow Cathedral of Christ the Savior, as well as to other churches across the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Asha Bhosle

Singer Asha Bhosle suffers cardiac arrest, admitted to Mumbai hospital

JD Vance, Vance

Islamabad talks: US, Iran engage in direct negotiations, says report

pakistan Flag

Pakistan deploys troops, jets to Saudi Arabia under defence pact

Donald Trump

Trump warns he 'won't accept' fertiliser price hikes for US farmers

Israel strikes Lebanon

Israel says it struck over 200 Hezbollah targets in last 24 hours

Topics : Russia Ukraine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 11 2026 | 9:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTCS Share priceTCS Q4 ResultAuto Sector Q4 Results PreviewGold and Silver Rate todayUpcoming Dividends Next WeekRBI MPC Rates2nd PUC Result TimeLPG Crisis