Trump fit to serve as commander in chief: Doctor after physical assessment

Trump fit to serve as commander in chief: Doctor after physical assessment

Donald Trump's doctor says the oldest man to be elected president is fully fit to serve as commander in chief as the White House released the results of Trump's physical exam from Friday.

Trump's cholesterol levels have improved over time, helped by the medications rosuvastatin and ezetimibe. (Photo: Reuters)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2025 | 9:00 PM IST

Trump is 78, and his physician, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella, cited what he said is Trump's active lifestyle and said it continues to contribute significantly to the Republican president's well-being.

Trump turns 79 on June 14.

In a report released Sunday, the doctor said in a summary that Trump is fully fit to execute the duties of Commander-in-Chief and Head of State.

The results showed Trump has dropped 20 pounds since his last physical as president in 2020. He weighed 244 pounds back then and is now down to 224 pounds.

 

The exam summary noted that Trump previously had cataract surgery. A common procedure among aging people, the surgery typically involves removing a cloudy eye lens and replacing it with an artificial lens to help clear up vision.

Barbabella said Trump's days include participating in multiple meetings, public appearances, media availabilities and frequent victories in golf events. Trump is an avid golfer and said he recently won tournaments played at clubs he owns in Florida  Trump's cholesterol levels have improved over time, helped by the medications rosuvastatin and ezetimibe.

At his physical in January 2018, his total cholesterol was 223. In early 2019, the reading came in at 196 and it stood at 167 in 2020. Today it is 140. Ideally, total cholesterol should be less than 200.

His blood pressure was 128 over 74. That is considered elevated, and people in that situation are likely to develop high blood pressure unless steps are taken to control the condition.

Trump has a resting heart rate of 62 beats per minute, in line with previous tests. A normal resting heart rate for adults ranges from 60 beats to 100 beats per minute, and generally, a lower rate implies better cardiovascular fitness.

Trump also takes aspirin, which can reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Donald Trump doctors

First Published: Apr 13 2025 | 9:00 PM IST

