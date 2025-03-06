Thursday, March 06, 2025 | 10:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trump holds talks with Mexican Prez, delays 25% tariff plans till Apr 2

This is the second one-month postponement Trump has announced since first unveiling the import taxes in early February

Trump's on-again, off-again tariffs threats have roiled financial markets, lowered consumer confidence, and enveloped many businesses in an uncertain atmosphere. | File Photo: Reuters

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 10:50 PM IST

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he has postponed 25 per cent tariffs on most goods from Mexico for a month after a conversation with that country's president.

Trump's announcement comes after his Commerce Secretary, Howard Lutnick, said tariffs on both Canada and Mexico would likely" be delayed. 

This is the second one-month postponement Trump has announced since first unveiling the import taxes in early February. The reprieve would apply to goods that are compliant with the trade agreement Trump negotiated with Canada and Mexico in his first term.

 

We are working hard, together, on the Border, both in terms of stopping Illegal Aliens from entering the United States and, likewise, stopping Fentanyl, Trump said on Truth Social.

Trump's on-again, off-again tariffs threats have roiled financial markets, lowered consumer confidence, and enveloped many businesses in an uncertain atmosphere that could delay hiring and investment.

Lutnick emphasised that reciprocal tariffs, in which the United States applies import taxes on countries that tariff US exports, will still be implemented April 2.

US markets bounced of their lows for the day shortly after Lutnick spoke.

Also Thursday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau indicated that he expects his country will be in a trade war with the United States for the foreseeable future.

Trudeau said the broader month-long pause aligns with some of the conversations that we have been having with administration officials.

The Canadian leader said the move by the Trump administration was a promising sign, but it also means that the tariffs remain in place and therefore our response will remain in place.  Mexico president touts "excellent" Trump call, promises collaboration 

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said she had an "excellent and respectful" call on Thursday with US counterpart Donald Trump, who agreed to pause US tariffs on Mexican imports that are compliant with the existing USMCA trade deal. 
In a post on X, Sheinbaum said the US and Mexico would continue working together to stem the flow of the opioid fentanyl from Mexico into the United States, as well as to curb the trafficking of guns from the US into Mexico.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 06 2025 | 10:50 PM IST

