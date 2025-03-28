Friday, March 28, 2025 | 02:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US President Trump hosts iftar dinner at White House, thanks Muslim voters

US President Trump hosts iftar dinner at White House, thanks Muslim voters

Civil rights groups staged protests outside the White House for the exclusion of American Muslim leaders, claiming only foreign dignitaries were invited

US President Donald Trump participates in the White House Iftar dinner at the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US,

US President Donald Trump participates in the White House Iftar dinner at the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, March 27, 2025. Photo: Reuters

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump hosted an iftar dinner at the White House, marking the Islamic holy month of Ramzan and expressing appreciation for the Muslim American community’s support in the 2024 election.
 
“Ramzan Mubarak to my Muslim friends,” Trump said in his opening remarks. “Ramzan is a season of spiritual reflection, fasting, and devotion, and we recognise its deep significance.”
 
Trump also used the occasion to reaffirm his administration’s diplomatic efforts in West Asia, referencing the Abraham Accords, the normalisation agreements between Israel and Arab nations brokered during his previous presidency. 
 
“We’re keeping our promises to the Muslim community. My administration is engaged in relentless diplomacy to forge lasting peace in the Middle East, building on the historic Abraham Accords,” he said. 
 
The remarks came amid ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, following the collapse of a ceasefire brokered by the US, Qatar, and Egypt. 

Also Read

Iftar party, Roza Iftar

Envoys from Muslim nations praise India's strong ties with Islamic world

Zydus Lifesciences, Zydus

Zydus Family Trust buys Rs 200 cr luxury flat in Worli's Oberoi 360 West

SaGa Frontier 2 Remastered

Square Enix releases SaGa Frontier 2 Remastered on PS5, PC, more: Details

PBKS vs GT in IPL 2025

IPL 2025: JioHotstar records historic viewership numbers in opening weekend

share market stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IndusInd Bank, M&M, HCLTech drag Sensex; Nifty below 23,500

Trump highlighted what he called “record numbers” of Muslim American support in his return to the White House. “We started a little slow with you, but we came along. The Muslim community was there for us in November, and while I’m president, I will be there for you.” 
 ALSO READ: Will 1 million children die? Trump's vaccine cuts could spark crisis in US

Protests over exclusion of Muslim American leaders

However, outside the White House, several American Muslim civil rights groups staged a protest over the guest list, alleging that prominent Muslim American leaders and lawmakers were not invited. Instead, the White House extended invitations primarily to foreign Muslim diplomats.
 
The protest, organised by civil rights groups, saw activists chanting slogans and holding signs condemning Trump’s policies, including his past attempts to ban immigrants from several Muslim-majority countries.
 
“You cannot celebrate Ramadan while excluding the very people who make up the Muslim American community,” said a protester outside the White House, the US media reported.
 
Last year, many Muslim leaders in the US chose to skip the White House iftar dinner to protest the Biden administration’s support for Israel in the Gaza war.
 

White House iftar dinner

Hosting an iftar at the White House is a tradition dating back to President Bill Clinton and continued by Presidents George W Bush and Barack Obama. Trump faced criticism in 2017 for skipping the event, however, he reinstated it in 2018. 

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Will 1 million children die? Trump's vaccine cuts could spark crisis in US

Earthquake

7.7 magnitude earthquake rocks central Myanmar, panic in Bangkok

Pete Hegseth

Stronger deterrence needed against China in disputed sea: US defence chief

Lakshmi Mittal

Steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal looks to leave UK over govt's non-dom crackdown

Donald Trump, Trump

Why does Trump want US to control Greenland? Location, resources and more

Topics : Donald Trump Iftar US President Trump Ramzan BS Web Reports Gaza

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsSpinaroo Commercial IPOCSK vs RCB Pitch ReportWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon