Will 1 million children die? Trump's vaccine cuts could spark crisis in US

Will 1 million children die? Trump's vaccine cuts could spark crisis in US

Trump's vaccine funding cuts could leave 75 million children around the world without immunisation, risking a global health crisis and putting one million young lives in danger

Since January 2025, Trump’s ‘America First’ policy has put global health aid at risk.

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

One million children may die from preventable diseases if the US pulls its funding from Gavi, a global vaccine alliance, reported BBC.
 
Experts warn that the move could cripple immunisation programs in the world’s poorest countries, leaving millions vulnerable to deadly outbreaks. Sania Nishtar, head of Gavi, told the BBC that the potential funding cut would have a “disastrous impact on global health security”.
 
This alarming warning follows a report by the New York Times stating that the Trump administration is considering terminating its financial support for Gavi. The US is the alliance’s third-largest donor, making its backing crucial for millions of children worldwide.
 
 

Funding uncertainty raises global alarm 

While Gavi has not yet received an official termination notice, Nishtar confirmed that discussions are ongoing with the White House and Congress to secure $300 million in funding for 2025 and beyond.
 
Right now, the US has pledged $1.6 billion for the 2026-2030 period — accounting for 15 per cent of Gavi’s total budget. Losing this funding could be devastating for millions of children in vulnerable communities.

Since returning to office in January 2025, President Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants all US foreign aid to align with his ‘America First’ policy. This shift has left global health organisations scrambling to prepare for a possible loss of US support.
 

75 mn children could be left without vaccines 

The consequences of the US pulling its funding are staggering. Of the 500 million children worldwide who need vaccines, 75 million could go without life-saving immunisations if Gavi loses American financial backing.
 
“This would mean unnecessary deaths from preventable diseases like measles, tuberculosis, pneumonia, and polio,” Nishtar was quoted as saying by BBC.
 
The impact wouldn’t stop there. Without US funding, vaccine stockpiles for Ebola, cholera, and mpox could shrink, putting global health security at serious risk.
 

Health leaders issue urgent warnings 

In addition, health organisations and experts worldwide are urging the US government to reconsider its position. Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) has sounded the alarm, calling the possible funding cut “catastrophic”.
 
Meanwhile, Ngongo Ngashi from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) confirmed that his team is in talks with US officials to highlight the disastrous consequences of a funding withdrawal.
 
“We are prioritising routine vaccines, but we also know how crucial vaccines for emergencies are,” Ngashi said.
 
He stressed the need for African nations to find independent funding solutions, stating, “It is critical that we secure funding that is not dependent on the decisions of external partners. We must take charge of our own public health future.”
 

Gavi expands donor base as uncertainty grows 

As the US debates its next move, Gavi is working to secure new donors. Indonesia, once a recipient of Gavi’s aid, became a contributor last year, a promising step toward sustainability. Still, Nishtar emphasised that losing US funding would be a major blow.
 
“As a lean and efficient organisation, where 97 cents of every dollar raised goes toward immunisation programs, any cut in funding by the US would have disastrous implications for global health and for the safety of people everywhere,” she said.

Topics : Donald Trump Vaccine US BS Web Reports

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

