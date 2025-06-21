Saturday, June 21, 2025 | 09:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trump brokers Congo-Rwanda peace deal, says he deserves Nobel Prize

Trump brokers Congo-Rwanda peace deal, says he deserves Nobel Prize

Trump announced Congo-Rwanda peace deal with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, calling it a 'great day for Africa' and hinting he deserves a Nobel Peace Prize

Donald Trump helped secure a Congo-Rwanda peace deal but says he won’t get a Nobel Prize no matter what he does.(Photo: Reuters)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

In what he described as a “Great Day for Africa,” US President Donald Trump on Friday announced a peace agreement between the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Rwanda—marking a potential end to one of Africa’s deadliest and longest-running conflicts.
 
Taking to his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump revealed that the breakthrough came with the help of Secretary of State Marco Rubio. “I am very happy to report that I have arranged, along with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a wonderful Treaty between the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and the Republic of Rwanda, in their War, which was known for violent bloodshed and death, more so even than most other Wars,” he posted.
 
 
“This is a Great Day for Africa and, quite frankly, a Great Day for the World!”
 
 
The treaty, set to be formally signed in Washington on June 27, follows three days of behind-closed-doors negotiations involving top officials from both countries. The talks focused on resolving the long-standing conflict in eastern DRC—a region rich in resources like coltan, cobalt, lithium, and gold—that has left over six million people dead over the past three decades. 

A push for peace amid years of violence

 
The deal reportedly came at the request of DRC President Felix Tshisekedi, who asked Trump’s administration to intervene after multiple failed peace efforts.
 
According to a CBS News report, the agreement includes provisions to end hostilities, enforce territorial integrity, disarm rebel groups, support the return of displaced communities, and promote cross-border economic cooperation.
 
The US State Department further confirmed that the peace framework was built on mutual concessions and long-term goals for stability in the region.
 
However, concerns remain about the role of the M23 militia, which was not included in the talks. M23 controls significant parts of eastern DRC and is widely believed to receive support from Rwanda—an allegation Kigali has consistently denied. The group recently expanded its presence in two provinces, raising fears that the conflict could continue in spite of the treaty.
 
“The M23 are still pushing, in spite of peace negotiations, for territorial gains,” said Daniel Van Dalen, senior analyst at Africa-focused intelligence firm Signal Risk.
 
He added, “The days of diplomatic soft power are over. This is transactional diplomacy at work.” 
 

Strategic interests and a new US-Africa equation

 
In a significant parallel development, Massad Boulous—father-in-law of Tiffany Trump—was appointed senior adviser to the White House on Africa during the peace efforts. Boulous travelled across the continent to meet with leaders and strengthen business ties, particularly in the mining sector.
 
The Trump administration is reportedly keen to counter China’s dominance in Africa’s mineral supply chain. The DRC, which is now reviewing its mining tax laws, is seeking to attract more Western investment. As part of this strategic pivot, the US has pledged $560 million to support the Lobito Corridor project—a key rail route linking DRC’s mineral belt to an Angolan port, aimed at boosting exports and regional trade.
 
CBS News cited sources suggesting that Rwanda may agree to pull out troops believed to be aiding M23, while the DRC could permit some small-scale mining operations to be routed through Rwanda. However, without direct engagement from M23, many experts warn the peace may remain fragile. 
 

‘I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for this’

 
While the world watches cautiously, Trump also did not miss the chance to highlight what he views as his overlooked peace-building efforts.
 
“I won’t get a Nobel Peace Prize for this… but the people know, and that’s all that matters to me!” he wrote on Truth Social, alluding to his previous attempts to broker peace in conflict zones including India-Pakistan, Serbia-Kosovo, Egypt-Ethiopia, and the Abraham Accords in the Middle East. 

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

