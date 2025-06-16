Monday, June 16, 2025 | 07:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trump Organization launches 'Trump Mobile' service, smartphone at $499

Trump Organization launches 'Trump Mobile' service, smartphone at $499

According to its website, Trump Mobile is a wireless service provider offering nationwide coverage with simple and affordable plans

The Trump Organization, led by the children of United States President Donald Trump, on Monday launched a self-dubbed mobile phone service and a $499 smartphone.

Following the announcement, the website listed the smartphone, set for release in September, along with a subscription plan priced at $47.45 per month for the mobile service. (Photo: Trump Mobile)

Rahul Goreja
Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 7:46 PM IST

The Trump Organization, led by the children of United States President Donald Trump, on Monday launched a self-dubbed mobile phone service and a $499 smartphone, positioning itself as an alternative to major smartphone and network providers for supporters of Trump.
 
According to its website, Trump Mobile is a wireless service provider offering nationwide coverage with simple and affordable plans. The mobile services plan is called The 47 Plan, while the smartphone is named T1.
 
According to Reuters, the organisation said its customer service call centres will be located in the US, and the phones will be manufactured domestically.
 
 
Following the announcement, the website listed the smartphone, set for release in September, along with a subscription plan priced at $47.45 per month for the mobile service.
 
Speaking at Trump Tower in New York, Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of President Trump, said, “We are going to be introducing an entire package of products where people can come and they can get telemedicine on their phones for one flat monthly fee, roadside assistance on their cars, unlimited texting to 100 countries around the world.”

This new mobile phone venture comes after Trump recently criticised Apple for its plan to manufacture the majority of its iPhones in India, warning that he might impose a 25 per cent tariff on the devices unless production shifts back to the United States.
 
It also follows the organisation’s recent expansion of its real estate portfolio in the Middle East, including a golf resort project in Qatar announced in April, reported the Associated Press. Additionally, a $1.5 billion joint venture to develop golf courses, hotels, and real estate in Vietnam received approval last month, though discussions for this partnership began prior to Donald Trump’s election, the report added.

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 7:39 PM IST

