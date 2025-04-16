Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 05:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Trump's second realty project launched in Gurugram with Rs 1.2K cr influx

Trump's second realty project launched in Gurugram with Rs 1.2K cr influx

Gurugram to become first city outside US to have two Trump residential projects

India's real estate sector, significantly buoyed by a robust economy, has emerged as a pivotal player in the country's development. With an 18 per cent share in national employment, real estate is the largest employment generator after agriculture. C

Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

Tribeca Developers, the licensed partner for Trump Organization in India, on Wednesday announced the launch of a Trump brand residential project in Gurugram, marking the US-based conglomerate’s second foray into the city.
 
Kalpesh Mehta, founder of Tribeca Developers, said that the launch also makes Gurugram the only city outside North America to have two Trump residential projects.
 
Estimated to be finished within five years of the announcement, the 1.2 million square feet (msf) development in Gurugram’s Sector 69 is targeting Rs 3,500 crore in sales with a Rs 1,200 crore investment.
 
Smartworld Developers co-founder Pankaj Bansal said that the Gurugram Trump Towers project is being launched at Rs 27,000 per square foot, with ticket prices for residences ranging between Rs 8 crore and Rs 12 crore.
   
The project will be undertaken in a joint partnership between Tribeca Developers and Gurugram-based realty company Smartworld Developers, which is owned by the M3M Group. The property will feature two 51-storey towers with 298 residences.

“While Smartworld would be responsible for the development, construction and customer service of the project, Tribeca will lead the design, marketing and sales,” Bansal added.
 
The second Trump residential project will feature amenities such as an all-glass façade, double-height living rooms in select units, floor-to-ceiling windows, private elevators, and a shared rooftop offering views of the Aravallis.
 
Commenting on the pre-launch interest, Mehta added many of its existing customers have expressed an interest to invest.
 
“Most of the people who bought it the first time around bought it as their primary residence. But because they saw so much appreciation, a large number of them have expressed an interest in investing in this one,” he said.
 
Mehta added that they expect 20 to 25 per cent of the participation in the new project to come from Non-Resident Indians (NRIs). “The existing Trump project in Gurugram has around 25 to 30 per cent NRI participation, which is very high for luxury projects of this ticket size,” Mehta said.
 
The Trump Organization currently has six projects across four cities in India — in Mumbai, Pune, Gurugram and Kolkata.
 
Of these, five are luxury residential projects in India, whereas one is a commercial office project in Pune.
 
While the Mumbai and Pune projects have been completed, Mehta said that they have received the occupancy certificate (OC) for the first Gurugram project, with delivery expected to start very soon.
 
“The Kolkata project is expected to be completed in another couple of months,” he added.
 
He said that around two to three more Trump projects could be launched in this financial year.
 
While he did not specify the location, Mehta added that work on the deals has been going on for a year now.
 
In a media statement, Eric Trump, executive vice-president of the Trump Organization, added that the conglomerate’s expansion in the city spoke volumes not just about the strength of the Trump brand in India but also the confidence the organisation has in Gurugram’s future.

Topics : Trump Organization Residential projects Gurugram Real Estate

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

