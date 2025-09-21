Sunday, September 21, 2025 | 01:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump renews pressure on European countries to stop buying oil from Russia

Trump renews pressure on European countries to stop buying oil from Russia

The EU has already passed a ban that will prohibit importing petroleum products refined from Russia crude starting next year

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump renewed his call for European countries to “stop buying oil” from Russia. (Photo: Reuters)

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 1:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By María Paula Mijares Torres and Jennifer A. Dlouhy
 
President Donald Trump renewed his call for European countries to “stop buying oil” from Russia, a demand he’s linked to further US pressure on President Vladimir Putin to halt the war in Ukraine.
 
“The Europeans are buying oil from Russia — not supposed to happen, right?” Trump said in a dinner speech at Mount Vernon, Virginia, near Washington on Saturday.
 
Trump has chided Europe repeatedly for its Russian energy purchases. On Thursday, after meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the US president said he’s willing to heighten economic pressure on Moscow “but not when the people that I’m fighting for are buying oil from Russia.” 
 

Also Read

H1B visa, US visa, passport, H-1B

IT stocks brace for H-1B visa impact; but there's a silver lining: Analysts

Charlie Kirk

With calls for retribution over Kirk, some see rise of 'woke right' in US

Donald Trump

'We can't delay': Trump demands Attorney General to act against rivals

US flag, US, united states

US Chamber of Commerce expresses concern over Trump's H-1B visa fee hike

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump says he'll share 'important' autism findings in Monday address

 
While direct purchases of Russian oil by most European nations ended after Moscow’s 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine, small volumes continue to flow to Eastern Europe. European nations also import diesel from India and Turkey, where Russian oil is refined into the fuel.
 
The EU has already passed a ban that will prohibit importing petroleum products refined from Russia crude starting next year, and the bloc is discussing banning imports of Russian liquefied natural gas from 2027. 
 
Almost all EU member states have stopped buying Russian seaborne and pipeline oil. Landlocked Hungary and Slovakia, which import Russian oil via the Druzhba pipeline, are the holdouts. The EU is considering trade measures to target those remaining supplies if Budapest and Bratislava don’t adopt exit plans, Bloomberg reported on Saturday. 
 
In all, the purchases account for only 3 per cent of EU crude oil imports against about 27 per cent before the war in Ukraine, European Commission figures show.  
 
Trump on Saturday suggested that Matt Whitaker, US ambassador to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, increase pressure on Europe.
 
“They have to stop buying oil from Russia, Matt,” he said, addressing Whitaker in the audience. “Matt won’t let it happen much longer.” 
 
With no end in sight for the war in Ukraine, Trump reiterated his frustration with the Russian leader, saying he’s “very disappointed in President Putin.”
 
Trump argued that the war would stop if oil prices are squeezed “a little bit more.” 

More From This Section

Ramen

Instant ramen: From post-war Japan invention to global culinary staple

Philippines protest, Philippine, protest

Thousands protest in Philippines against massive corruption scandal

US visa, H4, H1B

Promised 'taste of America', J-1 visa workers faced abuse, exploitation

US students, students in US

Student enquiries down 46% for US in a year, 75% for Canada in 2 yrs: IDP

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump touts role in ending India-Pak clash, other wars; seeks Nobel Prize

Topics : Donald Trump Trump administration US Russia Russia Oil production

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 1:27 PM IST

Explore News

Ind vs Pak Playing 11, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4H-1B Visa new RulesPM Modi To Address NationStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPORussia Earthquake TodayGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon