Trump ropes in Tulsi Gabbard to prepare for debate with Kamala Harris

Gearing up for his debate with US Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Donald Trump, and has brought in the former Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard to help sharpen his attacks, the New York Times reported citing two people aware with Trump's schedule. She joined Trump's practice session at the latter's private club and home, Mar-a-Lago. Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are set to face off in the ABC News debate on September 10. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Gabbard, who left the Democratic Party after her 2020 presidential run and has rebranded herself as a celebrity among Trump's base of support, has long been friendly with Trump and was also speculated to be his running mate for some time.

Garbbard's involvement in Trump's debate preparation, was partly because of her own performance in a 2019 Democratic presidential primary debate, when Gabbard eviscerated Harris in a memorable onstage encounter.

Karoline Leavitt, a spokeswoman for Trump, confirmed Gabbard's involvement in an email, NYT reported.

Leavitt said the former president has "proven to be one of the best debaters in political history as evidenced by his knockout blow to Joe Biden. He does not need traditional debate prep but will continue to meet with respected policy advisers and effective communicators like Tulsi Gabbard, who successfully dominated Kamala Harris on the debate stage in 2020."

Though Trump says he "doesn't need to" prepare for debates, the former President has spent more time this year practicing for debates than he did in either 2016 or 2020, the New York Times reported citing advisers who have worked with him.

He still doesn't do traditional debate prep. Nobody played Mr. Biden in his sessions ahead of their CNN debate on June 27.

Ahead of his CNN debate with Biden in June, Trump sat with advisers for blocks of time or informally on plane trips and discussed potential topics and lines of questioning. In more formal sessions at Mar-a-Lago, aides have sat in chairs opposite him, playing the role of moderators.

Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida asked especially combative questions, according to a person who was in the room. Other lawmakers, including his eventual running mate, Senator JD Vance of Ohio, have also spent time with Trump on policy topics.

Biden's halting and disjointed performance in his June debate with Trump ultimately led him to him dropping out of the race. Trump's aides are expected to handle preparations similarly for his debate with Harris, scheduled for September 10, NYT reported.

Notably, Gabbard brings some key qualities to Trump's role: She's a woman, at a moment when Trump is for a second time facing a woman as his general election rival; she's a former House member, giving her policy experience; and, perhaps most importantly for Trump, she has been on a debate stage with Harris and delivered a stinging attack against her record as a prosecutor, New York Times reported.

However, Gabbard's attacks on Harris in the July 2019 debate, all came from the left.

She alleged that Harris, when she was a district attorney in San Francisco, "put over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations and then laughed about it when she was asked if she ever smoked marijuana."

She also accused Harris of having obstructed evidence that could have let an innocent man leave death row, doing so only when a court "forced her to."

Harris, on the other hand, replied that she was "proud of making a decision to not just give fancy speeches, or be in a legislative body and give speeches on the floor, but actually doing the work."

Following the debate, Harris mocked Gabbard's low standing in the polls. Eventually, Harris dropped out of that race in December 2019, and Gabbard did the same months later, in March 2020.