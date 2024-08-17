Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / Taiwan detects 13 Chinese aircrafts, 7 vessels near its territory

Taiwan detects 13 Chinese aircrafts, 7 vessels near its territory

It added that Taipei has monitored the situation and "responded accordingly."

aircraft, Military aircrafts

Taiwan detected 13 Chinese military aircraft and 10 naval vessels between 6 am (local time) on Thursday to 6 am (local time) on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2024 | 8:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Taiwan tracked 13 Chinese aircraft and seven Chinese vessels around its territory until 6 am on Saturday.
According to Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND), 12 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, south-western, and eastern air defence identification zone (ADIZ).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
It added that Taipei has monitored the situation and "responded accordingly."
"13 PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 12 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, southwestern, and eastern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," Taiwan's MND said in a post on X.
Earlier on Friday, Taiwan detected 13 Chinese military aircraft and 10 naval vessels between 6 am (local time) on Thursday to 6 am (local time) on Friday.
On Thursday, MND detected 6 Chinese military aircraft and 11 naval vessels.

More From This Section

Congo army, Congo violence

16 killed, 20 abducted in Congo in attacks blamed on IS-linked rebels

demonstrators, US Supreme Court, Trump supporters

Setback to Pak-origin biz man Rana as US Court says extraditable to India

Laying Bricks: Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China's Xi Jinping at the Brics summit in Goa in 2016, during which the five-nation grouping explored setting up an independent credit rating agency

UAE joins BRICS partners for launch of Centre for Industrial Competences

War, Israel-Gaza war

Two-day talks wrapped up, say mediators to Gaza war ceasefire talks

UN Security Council

Egypt, Qatar, US announce new round of talks to decide on Gaza ceasefire

This latest incident adds to a series of similar provocations by China in recent months. China has increased its military activities around Taiwan, including regular air and naval incursions into Taiwan's ADIZ and military exercises near the island.
Chinese aggression around the self-governed island has increased ever since the visit by former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan in 2022.
Notably, Taiwan has been governed independently since 1949. However, China considers Taiwan part of its territory and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary.
So far this month, Taiwan has tracked over 300 PLA aircraft and around 200 Chinese ships. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval vessels operating around Taiwan.
Gray zone tactics are defined as "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one's security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.

Also Read

aircraft, Military aircrafts

Taiwan detects 11 PLA military aircraft crossing median line in its ADIZ

Aircraft, Tejas, Tejas Mk1A Aircraft

Taiwan reports increased activity of Chinese aircrafts near territory

Chinese military drill, Taiwan Chinese military drill, Taiwan

Three Chinese aircraft cross into Taiwan's Air Defence Identification Zone

China Taiwan

22 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone

China Taiwan

Taiwan detects 18 Chinese PLA aircraft, nine naval vessels near territory

Topics : Taiwan China aircrafts air defence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 17 2024 | 8:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAmrit Udyan Booking DetailsWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon