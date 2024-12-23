Business Standard

Monday, December 23, 2024 | 11:39 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump's Panama Canal threat dents bonds, raises fears of credit downgrade

Trump's Panama Canal threat dents bonds, raises fears of credit downgrade

Notes due in 2036 fell 0.7 cent on the dollar and the cost of insuring against a sovereign default jumped to the highest level since February on a closing basis amid thin trading, according to pricing

Panama Canal

Panama Canal | Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 11:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Maria Elena Vizcaino and Zijia Song 
A row developing between President-elect Donald Trump and Panama over one of the world’s most-important waterways is denting the nation’s assets.  
Panama’s bonds dipped across the curve Monday morning, the most in emerging markets after Trump threatened to reassert US control of the Panama Canal if the nation didn’t cut transit fees. President José Raúl Mulino was quick to rebuff the threat, but the developing spat added to traders’ concerns over Panama’s outlook.  
 
Notes due in 2036 fell 0.7 cent on the dollar and the cost of insuring against a sovereign default jumped to the highest level since February on a closing basis amid thin trading, according to pricing compiled by Bloomberg. 
 

Also Read

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump again calls to buy Greenland after eyeing Canada, Panama Canal

Donald Trump

China rebuffs Trump threat over Panama Canal; says it should remain neutral

Donald Trump

Decoded: Why Donald Trump wants to retake control of Panama Canal

Panama Canal

Reduce transit fees or return it: Trump threatens to reclaim Panama canal

Carbon emission, pollution, climate change

Scrubbing carbon from atmosphere could be the next climate gold rush

 
The waterway, built by the US Army Corps of Engineers over a century ago, is one of the biggest sources of cash for the government, which is already under pressure after a key copper mine suddenly shut down last year. What’s more, it teeters on the edge of losing its investment-grade credit score following multiple downgrades recently. 
 
“It’s additional attention that Panama doesn’t need right now,” said Nathalie Marshik, a managing director at HSBC in New York. 
 
Bonds have been the worst bet among emerging-market countries this quarter, losing 8.5 per cent in that period, according to a Bloomberg index. 
 

More From This Section

Luigi Mangione, UnitedHealth CEO murder convict

Luigi Mangione pleads not guilty to murder in UnitedHealthcare CEO's death

US green card, US Passport, US immigration

Trump's deportation plans spark debate over immigration enforcement

China economy

Inflation, tariffs & conflicts: Risks stack up for global economy in 2025

Telegram

Telegram turns profitable for first time after paying down $2 billion debt

X, Elon Musk, Twitter, social media

Elon Musk owned X increases price of premium-plus plan to pay creators

Topics : Panama Canal Donald Trump US economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 11:37 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMamata Machinery IPO Latest News LIVEMarket TodayGold and Silver Price Today Unimech Aerospace IPODAM Capital Advisors IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon