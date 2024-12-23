Business Standard

Monday, December 23, 2024 | 09:10 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / China rebuffs Trump threat over Panama Canal; says it should remain neutral

China rebuffs Trump threat over Panama Canal; says it should remain neutral

The 82-km Panama Canal cuts across the central American nation and is the main link between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans

Donald Trump

Trump had said that if shipping rates are not lowered "we will demand that the Panama Canal be returned to us. | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Beijing
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 9:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China Monday backed Panama President Jose Raul Mulino's assertion of his country's sovereignty over the Panama Canal against US President-elect Donald Trump's threat to regain control of it if the central American country doesn't stop charging "exorbitant prices" to US ships and naval vessels.

The 82-km Panama Canal cuts across the central American nation and is the main link between the Atlantic and Pacific oceans. 

If shipping rates are not lowered "we will demand that the Panama Canal be returned to us, in full, quickly and without question, Trump told a crowd of supporters in Arizona on Sunday.

 

His remarks prompted a quick rebuke from Mulino, who said, "every square metre" of the canal and surrounding area belongs to his country.

Panama's sovereignty and independence were non-negotiable, BBC quoted Mulino as saying.

Also Read

US China flag, US-China flag

Many Americans rely on Chinese-made drones, lawmakers want to ban them

China Taiwan

Taiwan's Legislative Yuan faces 1 mn monthly cyber attacks from China

China Taiwan

Taiwan detects 2 Chinese military aircraft, 7 vessels near its territory

Nissan-Honda merger, Nissan, Honda

Honda-Nissan merger talks driven by challenges in China's auto market

china Flag, China

Stop fabricating false narratives: China slams Pentagon report on PLA

Asked for her comments at a media briefing here, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning referred to Mulino's assertion of Panama's sovereignty.

The Panama Canal is a great creation of the people of Panama. It is a golden waterway for connectivity among countries. China has always supported the people of Panama in their just struggle for sovereignty over the Canal," she said.

China will as always respect Panama's sovereignty over the Canal and recognise the Canal as a permanently neutral international waterway, she said.

The Panama Canal was built in the early 1900s. The US maintained control over the canal zone until 1977 when treaties gradually ceded the land back to Panama.

After a period of joint control, Panama took sole control in 1999.

Up to 14,000 ships cross the canal annually, including container ships carrying cars, natural gas and other goods, and military vessels, according to a BBC report.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Telegram

Telegram turns profitable for first time after paying down $2 billion debt

X, Elon Musk, Twitter, social media

Elon Musk owned X increases price of premium-plus plan to pay creators

Qatar flag

Qatar to stop EU gas sales if fined under due diligence law: Report

NASA

Nasa's Parker probe to have closest sun flyby on Christmas Eve, know more

Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

What happens if Russian gas transit to Europe via Ukraine is turned off?

Topics : China Donald Trump Panama Canal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 9:08 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMamata Machinery IPO Latest News LIVEMarket TodayGold and Silver Price Today Unimech Aerospace IPODAM Capital Advisors IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon