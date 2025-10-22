Wednesday, October 22, 2025 | 08:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Trump's pick for federal watchdog withdraws after offensive texts revealed

Trump's pick for federal watchdog withdraws after offensive texts revealed

Paul Ingrassia, who was nominated to lead the Office of Special Counsel, had been scheduled to have his confirmation hearing this week

Paul Ingrassia

Paul Ingrassia, Trump's pick to lead a federal watchdog agency withdrew from consideration on Tuesday evening | Image: Wikimedia Commons

AP Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 7:19 AM IST

President Donald Trump's pick to lead a federal watchdog agency withdrew from consideration on Tuesday evening, after his offensive text messages were made public and GOP senators revolted.

Paul Ingrassia, who was nominated to lead the Office of Special Counsel, had been scheduled to have his confirmation hearing this week.

On Monday, however, Politico reported on a text chat that showed him saying the Martin Luther King Jr holiday should be tossed into the seventh circle of hell. Ingrassia also described himself in the chat as having a Nazi streak at times.

After the texts came to light, several Republican senators said they would not support his nomination. They included some of the most conservative and stalwart Trump allies in the Senate.

 

I will be withdrawing myself from Thursday's HSGAC hearing to lead the Office of Special Counsel because unfortunately I do not have enough Republican votes at this time, Ingrassia posted in an online message. I appreciate the overwhelming support that I have received throughout the process and will continue to serve President Trump and the administration to Make America Great Again! HSGAC is the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.

The post came after Senate Majority Leader John Thune had said he hoped the White House would withdraw Ingrassia's nomination.

Republicans have been able to muscle through the vast majority of Trump's nominees in roll call votes despite stiff Democratic opposition. But there have been sporadic instances when Republicans have pushed back, generally behind the scenes, showing there are limits to their support.

Most notably, Matt Gaetz withdrew as Trump's first choice for attorney general soon after being tabbed for the job. In May, Trump pulled his nomination of Ed Martin Jr to be the top federal prosecutor for the nation's capital, bowing to bipartisan concerns about the conservative activist's modest legal experience and support for January 6 rioters.

Last month, the White House announced it would be withdrawing the nomination of E J Antoni to lead the Bureau of Labour Statistics. Antoni was supposed to succeed a BLS director who was fired following a disappointing jobs report.

According to texts viewed by Politico, Ingrassia told those in the chat that MLK Jr was the 1960s George Floyd and his holiday should be ended and tossed into the seventh circle of hell where it belongs.

Politico spoke to Ingrassia's lawyer, who said the text messages might have been manipulated or were missing context. The lawyer did not confirm the texts were authentic.

The Office of Special Counsel is an investigative and prosecutorial office that works to protect government employees and whistleblowers from retaliation for reporting wrongdoing. It is also responsible for enforcing the Hatch Act, which restricts the partisan political activities of government workers.

In May, Trump described Ingrassia in a social media post as a highly respected attorney, writer and Constitutional Scholar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 7:19 AM IST

