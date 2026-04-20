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Home / World News / Trump says Israel did not push US into Iran war, cites nuclear threat

Trump says Israel did not push US into Iran war, cites nuclear threat

Trump said Israel did not influence his decision to go to war with Iran, attributing the move instead to his long-held stance against Tehran acquiring nuclear weapons

Donald Trump, Trump

US President Donald Trump (File Photo: PTI)

Akshita Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2026 | 8:31 PM IST

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US President Donald Trump on Monday said Israel did not influence his decision to go to war with Iran, attributing the move instead to his long-held stance against Tehran acquiring nuclear weapons.
 
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “Israel never talked me into the war with Iran, the results of Oct. 7th, added to my lifelong opinion that IRAN CAN NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON, did.”
 
He also slammed US media coverage and polling, adding, “I watch and read the FAKE NEWS pundits and polls in total disbelief. 90% of what they say are lies and made-up stories, and the polls are rigged, much as the 2020 Presidential Election was rigged.”
 
 
In the same post, Trump pointed to developments in Iran, saying, “Just like the results in Venezuela, which the media doesn’t like talking about, the results in Iran will be amazing — and if Iran’s new leaders (regime change!) are smart, Iran can have a great and prosperous future!”
 
The remarks came shortly after Trump confirmed that a US delegation, including Vice President JD Vance, was travelling to Pakistan for talks with Iran amid renewed tensions that have cast uncertainty over negotiations.

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However, Iran has indicated reluctance to participate in the proposed second round of talks. A foreign ministry spokesperson said Tehran had no plans to attend, though it is reviewing a US proposal delivered via Pakistan’s army leadership, according to reports.
 
The conflict, which began on February 28, remains highly volatile. A two-week provisional ceasefire is set to expire on April 22, with both sides yet to signal a breakthrough.
 
Earlier today, tensions escalated further after the US military seized the Iranian-flagged cargo vessel IRIS Touska, alleging it attempted to breach an American naval blockade near the Strait of Hormuz.
 

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Topics : Donald Trump United States US Iran tensions Israel Iran Conflict BS Web Reports

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First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 8:31 PM IST

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