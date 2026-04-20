Over 3,300 people, including 383 children killed in Iran during war

Iran on Monday offered a new death toll for the war with Israel and the United States, with its forensic chief saying at least 3,375 people had been killed in the conflict.

The figure came from Abbas Masjedi, the head of Iran's Legal Medicine Organisation.

Masjedi, quoted by the judiciary's Mizan news agency and other outlets Monday, said only four of the dead remain unidentified.

His comments did not break down casualties among civilians and security forces, instead just saying that 2,875 were male and 496 were female.

Masjedi said 383 of the dead were children 18 years old and under.

Masjedi's figures raised questions about whether or not they included security force members, particularly given the levels of intense bombings targeting military bases and arsenals in the country.