Monday, April 20, 2026 | 01:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Over 3,300 people, including 383 children killed in Iran during war

Over 3,300 people, including 383 children killed in Iran during war

The figure came from Abbas Masjedi, the head of Iran's Legal Medicine Organisation

Iran war, Tehran, Israel strikes, Iran

Masjedi said 383 of the dead were children 18 years old and under | Image: Reuters

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2026 | 1:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Iran on Monday offered a new death toll for the war with Israel and the United States, with its forensic chief saying at least 3,375 people had been killed in the conflict.

The figure came from Abbas Masjedi, the head of Iran's Legal Medicine Organisation.

Masjedi, quoted by the judiciary's Mizan news agency and other outlets Monday, said only four of the dead remain unidentified.

His comments did not break down casualties among civilians and security forces, instead just saying that 2,875 were male and 496 were female.

Masjedi said 383 of the dead were children 18 years old and under.

 

Masjedi's figures raised questions about whether or not they included security force members, particularly given the levels of intense bombings targeting military bases and arsenals in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Oil refinery

Ukraine hits Russia's Tuapse oil refinery again with drone strike

gas, ethane, LPG, naphtha

Iran war deepens China's dependence on US for niche gas amid supply shocks

Elon Musk

French prosecutors summon Musk over allegations of child abuse images on X

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Committed to advancing regional peace, security: Pak PM to Iranian Prez

pakistan Flag

Pakistan juggles mediation role abroad, deepening power crisis at home

Topics : Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions Death toll

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 1:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks to Watch TodayICICI Bank Q4 ResultsJAC Board Result 2026 UP Board Result 2026Stocks to Buy todayHCLTech Q4 Results PreviewIMD Heatwave AlertQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table