Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 06:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump seeks to change census data, exclude illegal immigrants in US

Trump seeks to change census data, exclude illegal immigrants in US

Trump stressed that as part of the changes people in our Country illegally will be excluded from census counts

US President Donald Trump

The Republican president said on his social media platform the census' data collections will be based on modern day facts and figures and, importantly, using the results and information gained from the Presidential Election of 2024 | Image: Bloomberg

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 6:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

President Donald Trump said Thursday he has instructed the Commerce Department to change the way the Census Bureau collects data, seeking to exclude immigrants who are in the United States illegally.

The Republican president said on his social media platform the census' data collections will be based on modern day facts and figures and, importantly, using the results and information gained from the Presidential Election of 2024, an indication he might try to inject his politics into survey work that measures everything from child poverty to business operations.

Trump stressed that as part of the changes people in our Country illegally will be excluded from census counts.

 

His Truth Social post fits into an overall pattern in which he has tried to reshape basic measures of how US society is faring to his liking.

Last Friday, Trump fired the head of the Bureau of Labour Statistics, Erika McEntarfer, after standard revisions to the monthly jobs report showed that employers added 258,000 fewer jobs than previously reported in May and June. The revisions suggested that hiring has severely weakened under Trump, undermining his claims of an economic boom.

The White House insists that the problem was the size of the revisions and that it wants accurate numbers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

switzerland

Swiss govt calls emergency meeting as Trump hits goods with 39% tariff

Putin, Trump

Kremlin confirms plans for Putin-Trump meet; White House says talks ongoing

Donald trump, Tim Cook, glass plaque

Tim Cook gifts Trump gold-based glass plaque as Apple ups US bet

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

More Ukrainians now want negotiated end to war with Russia, shows poll

Donald Trump, Trump

India hit with 50% tariffs: How countries are reacting to Trump's trade war

Topics : Trump US Republicans US census Illegal immigration in US

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 6:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTrent Q1 Results ReviewGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon