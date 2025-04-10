Thursday, April 10, 2025 | 10:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Home / World News / Trump takes break from trade war to make America's showerheads great again

Trump takes break from trade war to make America's showerheads great again

Trump repeals Biden-era showerhead water limits in new executive order, saying low pressure affects his 'beautiful hair'; critics slam the rollback

Donald Trump, Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo: Reuters)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

With global markets on edge over tariffs and a trade war brewing, US President Donald Trump has turned his focus to something closer to home—literally, the bathroom. On Thursday (IST), Trump signed an order repealing a 13,000-word federal regulation on showerheads, calling it a victory against “the Obama-Biden war on water pressure.”
 
“In my case, I like to take a nice shower to take care of my beautiful hair,” Trump explained while signing the order. “I have to stand under the shower for 15 minutes until it gets wet. It comes out drip, drip, drip. It’s ridiculous.”
 

Trump restores ‘shower freedom’

The executive order, which will take effect in 30 days, overturns regulations that limited water flow from showerheads, sinks, and even toilets. It directs the Department of Energy to repeal a 2021 regulation that had set efficiency standards for consumer showerheads.
 
 
The original regulation, introduced under the Obama administration and reaffirmed under President Joe Biden, set limits on the amount of water that could flow from a showerhead. These standards were part of broader federal energy conservation efforts aimed at reducing water waste and energy consumption.
 
“By restoring shower freedom, President Trump is following through on his commitment to dismantle unnecessary regulations and put Americans first,” the White House said in a statement, clearly undeterred by the broader economic turmoil of the day. 

Make America’s showers great again

This is not Trump’s first attempt to “make America’s showers great again”. During his first term, he famously rolled back stricter energy-efficiency standards on lightbulbs, dishwashers, and other household appliances. At the time, critics were unimpressed. “Another dim-witted move that will waste energy at the expense of our people and planet,” Xavier Becerra, then California’s attorney general, had remarked.
 
Environmental groups and energy efficiency advocates have sharply criticised the rollback. They argue that these standards were designed to conserve water, reduce energy bills, and lower carbon emissions.
 
But Trump wasn’t deterred. “Biden undid this progress and the shower wars continued,” the White House said, vowing that this time, the changes would last. And with that, Americans can once again enjoy what the president has deemed a basic human right: full-throttle water pressure.
 

Topics : Trump administration US President Trump US President Donald Trump Water Conservation BS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 10:03 AM IST

