Home / World News / PM Modi pays tribute to Lord Mahavir, hails message of non-violence

PM Modi pays tribute to Lord Mahavir, hails message of non-violence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted that the government last year conferred the status of classical language on Prakrit, a decision which received a lot of appreciation

Modi, Narendra Modi

Modi said his government will always work to fulfil the vision of the reverted holy figure | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to Mahavir, the 24th and last 'tirthankar' in the Jain religion, on his birth anniversary, saying his ideals give strength to countless people all around the world.

Modi said his government will always work to fulfil the vision of the reverted holy figure.

He noted that the government last year conferred the status of classical language on Prakrit, a decision which received a lot of appreciation.

He said, "We all bow to Bhagwan Mahavir, who always emphasised on non-violence, truth and compassion. His ideals give strength to countless people all around the world."  "His teachings have been beautifully preserved and popularised by the Jain community. Inspired by Bhagwan Mahavir, they have excelled in different walks of life and contributed to societal well-being," he added.

 

Bengal governor, CM greet people on Mahavir Jayanti

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday greeted people on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti and wished that his teachings of non-violence inspire all.

"May the teachings of Lord Mahavir guide us all on the path of non-violence, spiritual growth, self-development and camaraderie among each other for a peaceful co-existence and progress, a statement released by the Raj Bhavan here said.

The chief minister said that the state observes the day as a holiday and all governmental establishments and educational institutions remain closed.

Greetings to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. May Lord Mahavir's teachings of peace, truth and non-violence inspire us all, Banerjee said in a post on X.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

