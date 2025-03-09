Sunday, March 09, 2025 | 07:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump to maintain fentanyl-related tariffs on China, Mexico, Canada

Trump to maintain fentanyl-related tariffs on China, Mexico, Canada

However, the commerce secretary did acknowledge that the tariffs would lead to higher prices for US consumers on foreign-made goods

Donald Trump, Trump

Lutnick also pushed back on fears that Trump's global tariffs would cause a recession in the United States. | Photo: Reuters

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2025 | 7:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump will not let up his pressure on tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China related to their handling of fentanyl, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on Sunday.  "If fentanyl ends, I think these will come off. But if fentanyl does not end, or he's uncertain about it, he will stay this way until he is comfortable," Lutnick said of the addictive and deadly opioid in an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press." "This is black and white.  You got to save American lives." US tariffs of 25% on imports of steel and aluminum will take effect as scheduled on Wednesday, Lutnick said during the interview. Canada and Mexico are both top exporters of the metals to US markets, with Canada in particular accounting for most aluminum imports.  Lutnick also pushed back on fears that Trump's global tariffs would cause a recession in the United States.  "Absolutely not," he said. "There's going to be no recession in America."  However, the commerce secretary did acknowledge that the tariffs would lead to higher prices for US consumers on foreign-made goods.  "Some products that are made foreign might be more expensive, but American products will get cheaper, and that's the point," Lutnick said.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

White House

Secret Service shoots armed man near White House while Trump is out of town

US President Donald Trump and Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Why Trump wants to renegotiate Iran nuclear deal he withdrew from in 2018

Donald Trump, Trump

Activists vandalise Trump golf resort over his remark on emptying out Gaza

artificial intelligence sleep solutions, AI mattress, AI bed

Daylight saving, early school cost billions in productivity, health: Report

French President Emmanuel Macron, France, Macron

Macron's comeback: Handling crisis in France to shaping Europe's defence

Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump tariff hike US tariff hikes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 09 2025 | 7:54 PM IST

Explore News

IND vs NZ LIVE SCOREInd vs Nz Playing 11 UpdatesInd vs NZ Pitch ReportChampions Trophy 2025 Price MoneyIndia vs New Zealand Head to HeadMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayInd vs NZ Score PredictionPUBG 3.7 UpdateUS Visa Green Card
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon