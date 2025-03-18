Tuesday, March 18, 2025 | 07:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Trump visits Kennedy Center putting his mark on national arts institution

Trump visits Kennedy Center putting his mark on national arts institution

Trump fired the previous board of the Kennedy Center, writing on social media that they do not share our Vision for a Golden Age in Arts and Culture

Donald Trump

Trump was also expected to discuss plans to improve the Kennedy Center (Photo: PTI)

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 7:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

President Donald Trump on Monday is visiting the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, where he is taking a tour and chairing a meeting of its board of directors.

It was his first time at the venerable institution since he began remaking it at the start of his second term in office.

Trump fired the previous board of the Kennedy Center, writing on social media that they do not share our Vision for a Golden Age in Arts and Culture. He replaced them with loyalists and installed himself as chairman.

The Republican president's allies have complained that the Kennedy Center, which is known for its annual celebration of notable American artists, had become too liberal and woke with its programming.

 

We have to straighten it out. It's not a good situation," Trump told reporters on Air Force One on Sunday evening. He was also expected to discuss plans to improve the Kennedy Center and its upcoming artistic programming. Several artists and productions have backed out of performances at the Kennedy Center in protest of the Trump takeover.

The Kennedy Center, which sits on the banks of the Potomac River, opened in 1971 and has enjoyed bipartisan support over the years.

However, Trump has a fraught relationship with it, dating to his first term as president. He skipped the annual honours ceremony each year, breaking with tradition.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration US government

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 7:26 AM IST

