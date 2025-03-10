Monday, March 10, 2025 | 02:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Took aid 'like candy' but showed no 'gratitude': Trump slams Zelenskyy

Took aid 'like candy' but showed no 'gratitude': Trump slams Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump claimed that if he were president in 2022, Russia would not have invaded Ukraine and major events like Hamas' October 7, 2023, attack on Israel would not have happened

Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump with Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Oval Office

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump has once again criticised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accusing him of lacking “gratitude” for the billions of dollars in aid provided by the US under the Biden administration.
 
In an interview with Fox News, Trump compared the financial assistance — citing a figure of ‘$350 billion’ — to taking “candy from a baby” following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.  
 
The remarks came amid heightened tensions between Washington and Kyiv, particularly after a contentious Oval Office meeting on February 28. The meeting reportedly led to the US suspending military aid to Ukraine, after which Zelenskyy issued an apology.  
 
 
In the interview, Trump reiterated his stance, claiming that Zelenskyy was not sufficiently appreciative of the ‘$350 million’ the US had sent since Russia’s invasion in February 2022.  
 
Describing Zelenskyy as “smart and tough”, Trump said, “He [Zelensky] took money out of this country under Biden like taking candy from a baby. It was so easy with that same attitude.”

Also Read

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel

LIVE: Cong MLAs in Chhattisgarh Assembly suspended after protests over ED raids on Baghel's home

Greenland

What makes Greenland strategic prize at time of rising global tensions

Daylight saving time 2025

Daylight Saving Time 2025 begins: The history, impact, and ongoing debate

PLI, mobile manufacturing

Buy Dixon, Samvardhana as US tariffs may boost electronics exports: Nomura

Gaza, Israel-Gaza, Palestine

Israel cuts electricity supply to Gaza to push Hamas on ceasefire, hostages

 
Addressing his policies on Russia, Trump added that he had been “very tough” on Moscow, saying, “I stopped the Russian pipeline, I’m the one that put sanctions on Russia, I’m the one that gave the Javelins, but I get along well with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin... Nobody has been tougher on Russia than Donald Trump and they know that.”  

Trump links Russia sanctions to invasion

 
During his presidency in 2019, Trump had imposed sanctions on Russian gas pipelines, targeting an undersea project designed to increase gas exports to Germany.  
 
He further said, if he had been in office in 2022, Russia would not have invaded Ukraine. He also suggested that other significant events, such as Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, would not have occurred under his leadership.  
 
When asked about the US-Ukraine mineral deal, which was originally the focus of Trump’s Oval Office discussion with Zelenskyy, he indicated that the agreement would likely proceed, stating, “I think so”.  
 

‘Entire front line would collapse’, says Musk

Trump’s interview took place a day after billionaire Elon Musk warned that Ukraine’s frontline defence could collapse if he decided to disable the Starlink satellite internet system, which has played a critical role in maintaining military communications. 
  In a post on X, Musk said he is “sickened by” the years of “slaughter in a stalemate that Ukraine will inevitably lose”. “I literally challenged Putin to one on one physical combat over Ukraine and my Starlink system is the backbone of the Ukrainian army. Their entire front line would collapse if I turned it off. What I am sickened by (Th)is years of slaughter in a stalemate that Ukraine will inevitably lose. Anyone who really cares, really thinks and really understands wants the meat grinder to stop. PEACE NOW,” the Tesla chief said.

More From This Section

Syria, civil war

Who are Syria's Alawites? The sect facing violence after Assad's fall

Foxconn

Foxconn unveils first large language model 'FoxBrain,' trained by Nvidia

Nissan

Nissan tests driverless vehicles in city streets filled with cars, people

People gather to celebrate the Syrian government fall at Faith mosque in Istanbul, Turkey

Syria's Druze seek place in changing nation, navigating pressure Israel

Marco Rubio

US condemns attacks on Syrian minorities as coastal violence escalates

Topics : Donald Trump Zelenskyy United States Ukraine Russia Ukraine Conflict BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 2:18 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Weather CBSE Class 10th Maths Paper AnalysisLatest News LIVEParliament Budget Session LIVEIFFA Awards 2025 List TSPSC Results
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon