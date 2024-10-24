Business Standard
TSMC suspends chip supply to customer after finding it in Huawei product

TSMC suspends chip supply to customer after finding it in Huawei product

Company has notified the US and Taiwanese governments, the official said as it was an 'important warning event' within TSMC, and can, at its earliest, be traced back to Oct 11

tsmc

TSMC suspended shipments to the client and began a detailed investigation | (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters TAIPEI
Last Updated : Oct 24 2024 | 10:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co has suspended shipments to a customer after it discovered that one of its chips supplied to the client ended up in a Huawei product, according to a Taiwan official familiar with the situation.   
About two weeks ago, TSMC suspended shipments to the client and began a detailed investigation, the trade and economic official said, speaking on condition of anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation.   
The company has notified the US and Taiwanese governments, the official said as it was an "important warning event" within TSMC, and can, at its earliest, be traced back to Oct 11.   
 
The official did not identify the client TSMC had cut off.   
TSMC declined comment.   
A second official told Reuters that TSMC had not informed Taiwan's government of the name of the client. TSMC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.   

TSMC had alerted US officials after tech research firm TechInsights took apart a Huawei product and found one of TSMC's chips, Reuters reported on Tuesday, in a possible violation of US export restrictions.   
The US curbed the export of advanced artificial intelligence chips to China two years ago, citing the need to limit the Chinese military's capabilities.   
Huawei has been a primary target of the US government's efforts to escalate the use of export controls to keep Chinese companies from obtaining, designing or manufacturing advanced semiconductors.   
Still, Chinese entities have been trying to circumvent the restrictions and have used cloud services provided by companies such as Amazon to access advanced US chips and AI capabilities, Reuters reported earlier this year.   
Taiwan's government, wary of its giant neighbour given repeated military and other threats, has its own export control to prevent advanced chips from being made in China, and Taiwan officials say they take compliance with US rules seriously. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
 

Topics : Huawei Taiwan Huawei chipset semiconductor industry

First Published: Oct 24 2024 | 10:05 AM IST

