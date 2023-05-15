close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Microsoft's $69 billion Activision Blizzard deal wins EU's approval

EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager on Monday described the deal as 'pro-competitive' and that it would kickstart the cloud streaming market

Bloomberg
Gaming, gaming industry

Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 8:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Samuel Stolton
 
Microsoft Corp.’s $69 billion takeover of Activision Blizzard Inc. won European Union approval, just weeks after the UK’s merger regulator delivered a shock decision to veto the gaming industry’s biggest ever deal. 
 
The European Commission said its own analysis showed the deal wouldn’t hurt competition after Microsoft vowed to let cloud rivals offer blockbuster titles such as Call of Duty on their own platforms for 10 years. The approval means the fate of the deal now hinges on the firm winning legal challenges in the US and UK — likely an uphill task.
EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager on Monday described the deal as “pro-competitive” and that it would “kickstart” the cloud streaming market, which represents just 1% to 3% of the entire gaming market.  

The EU’s blessing flies in the face of negative decisions by the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority, which last month showcased its post-Brexit emergence as a global watchdog, and the US Federal Trade Commission, which sought to block the deal last year. 
The EU’s Vestager said the difference in conclusions between EU and UK regulators centered on how quickly the cloud gaming market would develop in the future.

Also Read

US FTC sues Microsoft to block its $69 bn Activision Blizzard acquisition

Microsoft offers 10-year contract on new 'Call of Duty' games to Sony

Microsoft claims to have no idea why 'Call of Duty' franchise is special

Where the next targets lie after UK blocks Microsoft's Activision takeover

EU sends formal warning to Microsoft over $69 bn Activision Blizzard deal

NATO mulls security guarantees for Ukraine but wary of igniting a war

Suella Braverman warns immigration threatens UK's 'national character'

World's oldest dog celebrates 31st birthday, according to Guinness Records

Bank actively seeking ESG debt deals, says C Suisse's MD after takeover

Even after FTX's collapse, most influential crypto cos follow own rules


“We agree that the cloud streaming market is a promising market. We may disagree about the speed at which it will develop,” Vestager said, adding that the EU sees a longer development period for cloud gaming than the UK. 
While the EU decision offers a glimmer of hope, “it probably doesn’t change much” for Microsoft’s chances of success in legal challenges to the FTC and CMA, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Jennifer Rie.

That’s “because each jurisdiction has made its decision based on the market conditions in their own region,” she said. “These conditions may differ, which can lead to a different conclusion on the antitrust impact of a deal.”
The European Commission defended its findings, saying that the commitments will empower millions of European consumers “to stream Activision’s games using any cloud gaming services” operating in the EU region. 

“The commitments will unlock significant benefits for competition and consumers, by bringing Activision’s games to new platforms, including smaller EU players, and to more devices than before,” a statement from the commission said. 
By contrast, the CMA said that the deal would reinforce Microsoft’s advantage in the cloud gaming market by giving it control over a number of leading games also including Overwatch and World of Warcraft. The UK watchdog found that without the merger Activision would be able to start providing games on cloud platforms in the future.

“Microsoft’s proposals, accepted by the European Commission today, would allow Microsoft to set the terms and conditions for this market for the next 10 years,” said Sarah Cardell, the CMA’s head, said. “While we recognize and respect that the European Commission is entitled to take a different view, the CMA stands by its decision.”
Topics : Microsoft European Union gaming industry

First Published: May 15 2023 | 8:57 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Microsoft's $69 billion Activision Blizzard deal wins EU's approval

Gaming, gaming industry
3 min read

NATO mulls security guarantees for Ukraine but wary of igniting a war

NATO
3 min read

Pilot compares Raj with K'taka, asks govt to fulfill promise on corruption

Sachin Pilot
4 min read

Karnataka CM race: Three Congress central observers meet Kharge in Delhi

Photo: Flickr/IncrediblyNuming (licensed under CC BY 2.0)
1 min read

Aryan Khan case: As CBI books Sameer Wankhede, here's all you need to know

Drugs case: NCB, Sameer Wankhede move court against extortion allegations
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE updates: DK Shivakumar cancels Delhi visit amid Congress tussle

Congress
6 min read

Thailand's pro-democracy groups dominate vote after decade of military rule

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

Turkey Elections: Prez Erdogan, Opposition prepare for runoff poll phase

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (left) and his main challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu
3 min read

IBM employee on sick leave for 15 years sues company for no pay rise

chart
2 min read

Court to hear Imran Khan's bail plea on Tue; grants bail to his wife

Imran Khan
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon