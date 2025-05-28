Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 09:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / This country will fine those who stand up and crowd aisles after landing

This country will fine those who stand up and crowd aisles after landing

Airline passengers will be fined up to $67 for standing or crowding aisles before their row is called, in light of growing safety concerns and disrespect for fellow travellers

Turkey will fine airline passengers for standing or crowding aisles before their row is called (Photo: Shutterstock)

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:46 AM IST

Passengers flying into or within Turkiye who stand up before an aircraft has come to a complete stop or crowd the aisle before their row is called will now face fines, according to a report by The Washington Post. The new rules were outlined in a circular issued by the Turkish Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to curb disruptive and unsafe passenger behaviour during deplaning.
 
Respect exit order, Turkish DGCA says
 
“Please respect the disembarkation priority of the passengers in front of or around you and wait for your turn,” the  Turkish DGCA said in an official notice to airlines. The circular instructs cabin crew to monitor compliance and report violations directly to authorities.
 
 
Passenger and baggage safety at risk
 
Director General Kemal Yüksek said there has been a “significant increase” in incidents of passengers ignoring safety protocols, jeopardising “passenger and baggage safety and security” and disrupting the exit process for others.

Under the new rules, passengers must remain seated with seatbelts fastened until the aircraft has fully parked and their row is called for disembarkation. Opening overhead compartments or unfastening seatbelts while taxiing are also offences subject to fines.  ALSO READ | India to review IndiGo-Turkish airlines ties amid security concerns
 
Fines of up to $67
 
Violating passengers may be fined up to 2,603 Turkish lira (about $67) without prior warning. Airlines must notify passengers about the new policy, and flight crews are expected to report non-compliance.
 
Wider concerns about 'aisle lice'
 
While Turkiye has formalised these rules, similar concerns exist elsewhere. In the US, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) rules also prohibit passengers from standing before the aircraft has parked, requiring flight attendants to alert the captain if passengers leave seats prematurely.
 
Passengers who rush to the aisle—often nicknamed 'aisle lice' online—are criticised for impatience and rudeness. Etiquette experts suggest waiting for rows ahead to exit before moving into the aisle.
 
Gate crowding measures
 
In the US, some airports have introduced systems to reduce premature gate crowding, including alarms triggered when boarding passes are scanned before their zone is called.

First Published: May 28 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

