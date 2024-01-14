Sensex (    %)
                        
Two US Navy SEALs missing after Thursday night mission off Somalia's coast

The operation the missing SEALs were conducting was also unrelated with the St. Nikolas, which is the oil tanker seized by Iran, according to a US official

The sailors were forward-deployed to the US 5th Fleet area of operations supporting a wide variety of missions

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2024 | 6:45 AM IST

Two US Navy SEALs are missing after conducting a nighttime boarding mission off the coast of Somalia, according to a US official.
The mission was not related to Operation Prosperity Guardian, the ongoing US and international mission to provide protection to commercial vessels in the Red Sea, or the retaliatory strikes that the United States and the United Kingdom have conducted in Yemen over the past two days, the official said on Saturday.
The operation the missing SEALs were conducting was also unrelated with the St. Nikolas, which is the oil tanker seized by Iran, according to a US official.
The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss details that have not yet been made public.
Besides the defense of ships from launched drones and missiles shot from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, the US military has also come to the aid of commercial ships that have been the targets of piracy.
In a statement on Saturday, US Central Command said that search and rescue operations are currently ongoing to locate the two sailors. The command said it would not release additional information on the Thursday night incident until the personnel recovery mission is complete.
The sailors were forward-deployed to the US 5th Fleet area of operations supporting a wide variety of missions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 14 2024 | 6:45 AM IST

