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Home / World News / UAE reopens airspace after brief closure following drone interception

UAE reopens airspace after brief closure following drone interception

The brief shutdown came a day after Dubai's main international airport halted flights for several hours after a drone strike triggered a fuel-tank fire

flight, Dubai airport, UAE airspace

It was the first time in more than two weeks of hostilities and air travel disruptions that the UAE announced a full closure of airspace | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 7:21 AM IST

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By Leen Al-Rashdan
 
The United Arab Emirates reopened its airspace early Tuesday morning after the Gulf nation fully shut down air traffic as it intercepted drones and missiles.  
The General Civil Aviation Authority said air traffic operations have returned to normal. It had closed the UAE’s airspace around two hours earlier as an “exceptional precautionary measure” aimed at ensuring the safety of flights and air crews and safeguarding the country’s territory, the WAM news service reported. 
 
The decision was taken following a comprehensive assessment of security and operational risks, and in full coordination with relevant national and international authorities, the report said. It was the first time in more than two weeks of hostilities and air travel disruptions that the UAE announced a full closure of airspace. 
 
 
The brief shutdown came a day after Dubai’s main international airport halted flights for several hours after a drone strike triggered a fuel-tank fire. The airport, the world’s busiest hub for long-haul travel, has suffered a series of attacks since the war started, regularly disrupting flights.

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Topics : Israel Iran Conflict United Arab Emirates UAE Airspace US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions

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First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 7:21 AM IST

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