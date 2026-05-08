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Home / World News / UAE reports drone, missile attack as Iran war ceasefire challenged again

UAE reports drone, missile attack as Iran war ceasefire challenged again

The defence ministry advised residents not to approach, photograph or touch "any debris or fragments that have fallen as a result of successful air interceptions

UAE, Iran war

Representative Image | Image: Bloomberg

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 8:57 AM IST

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The United Arab Emirates' Ministry of Defence announced that the country's air defences are "actively engaging" with a missile and drone attack early Friday as the Iran war's shaky ceasefire was again challenged.

The ministry advised residents not to approach, photograph or touch "any debris or fragments that have fallen as a result of successful air interceptions."  Hours earlier, the US military said it had intercepted Iranian attacks on three Navy ships in the Strait of Hormuz Thursday night and "targeted Iranian military facilities responsible for attacking US forces."  US Central Command said in a social media post that US forces intercepted "unprovoked Iranian attacks" and responded with self-defence strikes.

 

The US military said no ships were hit. It said it doesn't seek escalation but "remains positioned and ready to protect American forces."  President Donald Trump told reporters in Washington that the ceasefire was holding despite the violence.

The tenuous ceasefire between the US and Iran has largely held since April 8. In-person talks between the two countries, hosted by Pakistan last month, failed to reach an agreement to end the war that began Feb. 28 when the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : West Asia US-Iran tensions Israel Iran Conflict UAE

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 8:55 AM IST

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