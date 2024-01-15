Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

UK govt says lslamist group Hizb ut-Tahrir antisemitic, moves to ban it

Parliament will debate this week a proposal to make joining the group illegal in the UK under terrorism laws, the Home Office said. If approved, the ban will take effect on Friday

UK

Photo: Bloomberg

AP London
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2024 | 10:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The UK government said on Monday that the Islamist group Hizb ut-Tahrir is antisemitic and should be banned as a terrorist organisation.
Parliament will debate this week a proposal to make joining the group illegal in the UK under terrorism laws, the Home Office said. If approved, the ban will take effect on Friday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The group, which is based in Lebanon but which operates in more than 30 countries including the US and Canada, has organised rallies in London alongside pro-Palestinian marches in recent weeks, following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war.
Police said that one member was seen chanting "jihad", or holy war, in a video from an October march, though officers reviewing the evidence decided at the time that no offenses were committed.
Hizb ut-Tahrir is an antisemitic organization that actively promotes and encourages terrorism, including praising and celebrating the appalling October 7 attacks," Home Secretary James Cleverly said.
Security Minister Tom Tugendhat said the group's celebration of Hamas' attacks on Israel was disgraceful.
The group also has a history of praising and celebrating attacks against Israel and attacks against Jews more widely", the Home Office added.
If approved, the ban would mean that belonging to or inviting support for the group is a criminal offense, punishable by to 14 years in prison.
Hizb ut-Tahrir has been banned in several countries, including Germany, Egypt and Pakistan. Austria banned symbols of the group in 2021.

Also Read

NIA files charge sheet against 17 accused in Hijb-ut-Tahrir module case

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Bangladesh Playing 11, toss result, streaming

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Bangladesh Playing 11: Five changes in India's XI

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs BAN Highlights: Tanzim, Shakib take Bangladesh to win

Cricket World Cup 2023, BAN vs AFG Highlights: Tigers start with big win

Latest Houthi threat in Suez Canal to impact Indian shipping further

India-UK FTA: 'Majority of issues closed or at advanced stage of talks'

Sunak will face UK lawmakers over decision to join US strikes on Yemen

Qatar's $450 billion sovereign wealth fund won't abandon Canary Wharf

Israel cabinet passes amended 2024 budget, allocates $15 bn for war in Gaza

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Britain Terrorism terrorist

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 10:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveBharat Jodo Nyay Yatra LiveGold Silver Price TodayMunawwar Rana Passes AwayJawa 350 Launched in IndiaSachin Tendulkar Deepfake VideoDry Day in Haryana on January 22Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon