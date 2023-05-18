close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

UK's largest network operator BT to cut 42% of jobs after fiber rollout

The company's workforce will drop to 75,000 to 90,000 people by the fiscal year ending in March 2030 from about 130,000 currently

Bloomberg
job cut, layoff, lay off, fired

Photo: Pexels

2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 1:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Thomas Seal

BT Group Plc said it plans to cut its labor force, including employees and contractors, by as much as 42% by the end of the decade after the UK’s biggest network operator completes its nationwide fiber-optic rollout. 
 
The company’s workforce will drop to 75,000 to 90,000 people by the fiscal year ending in March 2030 from about 130,000 currently, the company said in its full-year earnings statement on Thursday.

Chief Executive Officer Philip Jansen has been quietly shrinking the workforce in recent years as he works to grow profit, targeting savings of £3 billion ($3.7 billion) a year by the end of 2025 versus its 2020 cost base. The company’s been weighing more dramatic job cuts since at least 2019. 
“By continuing to build and connect like fury, digitize the way we work and simplify our structure, by the end of the 2020s BT Group will rely on a much smaller workforce and a significantly reduced cost base,” Jansen said in the statement. 

BT is upgrading its national copper-based network to higher-speed fiber connections, and plans to make the more modern infrastructure available to 25 million homes by the end of 2026. Once that’s done, and internal systems have been upgraded, the company will need fewer engineers and technicians.
The company had 97,148 full-time employees as of the end of March with about a third of those working for its Openreach network division. 

Also Read

Microsoft introduces next-gen hybrid cloud platform 'Azure Operator Nexus'

Podcast: What is network slicing?

KFC-operator India's Devyani's profit falls on expenses, demand slowdown

Amazon may lay off up to 20,000 employees to streamline costs: Report

17 scheduled airlines in country, DGCA issues 718 Air Operator Certificate

6 in 10 users took a break from Twitter in past year in US: Survey

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's car chase ordeal echoes Princess Diana's fate

Russia aerially attacked Kiev for 9th time this month today: Mayor

World AIDS Vaccine Day 2023: Date, history, significance and more

Blackstone to pay up to $550 million to acquire diamond grading firm IGI


BT posted adjusted fourth quarter earnings of £2.05 billion before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. That compared to the £1.99 billion average forecast from analysts in a Bloomberg survey. The company also hit a long-term target for full-year earnings of £7.9 billion that Jansen had originally set out in 2020.
The company’s stock is up 32% so far this year.
Topics : layoff job cuts UK Optical Fibre Cable

First Published: May 18 2023 | 1:00 PM IST

Latest News

View More

UK's largest network operator BT to cut 42% of jobs after fiber rollout

job cut, layoff, lay off, fired
2 min read

Jallikattu cultural heritage: SC upholds Tamil Nadu law allowing the sport

Bull tamers attempt to tame a bull during the Avaniyapuram jallikattu as part of Pongal celebrations in Madurai (Photo: PTI)
2 min read

Samsung launches Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TVs, price starts at Rs 33,990

Samsung Crystal 4K UHD TV (Photo: Samsung.com)
2 min read

As tur dal prices bite, traders want consumers to try other dal varieties

Tur dal
2 min read
Premium

Gold ornaments raise retail inflation in personal care segment to 9% in Apr

gold
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Prince Harry, Meghan in 'near catastrophic' car chase with paparazzi in NYC

Prince Harry and Meghan Markel, House of Windsor,Markle,Prince Harry,Carriage,Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle,Meghan Markle,Movie, TV Production & Distribution,actress,Archbishop,Prince,David Conner,George's Hall,Kensington Palace,Queen,Cas
2 min read

Countries need to integrate climate change in regional, global plans

Health, healthcare
4 min read

US approves extradition of 26/11 attack accused Tahawwur Rana to India

Tahawwur Rana
4 min read

US debt ceiling: Why the government of the USA may go bankrupt soon?

debt ceiling
3 min read

Pak Police surround Imran Khan's home in search of '30-40 terrorists'

Imran Khan
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon